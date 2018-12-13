Win a pair of VIP tickets to the Professional Fighters League Championship on Dec. 31!

On New Year's Eve, the Professional Fighters League will be making history, finishing the $10 Million Dollar season in New York City live at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. The blockbuster MMA event on New Year's Eve will be held on Monday, December 31st.



Six weight classes. Six world championship fights. Plus, the biggest name in women's mixed martial arts, and two-time U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist—Kayla Harrison—in a special event bout. All on one ground-breaking night. Destiny awaits as six lives will be changed forever. Featuring six $1 million dollar world title fights on one epic New Year's Eve, the PFL Championship is broadcast exclusively on the NBC Sports Network with live coverage starting at 7 pm EST. For more info, visit here.



