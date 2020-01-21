German prosecutors probe Mitsubishi for suspected illegal defeat devices - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi <7211.T> is being probed by German prosecutors for suspected use of illegal defeat devices installed in diesel engines, the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

Officials are investigating a member of staff at an international carmaker for fraud, as well as a unit of an international car dealership company, and two auto suppliers as part of the probe, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Cars made by Mitsubishi equipped with 1.6 liter and 2.2 liter four-cylinder diesel engines are being investigated over the possible use of an illegal defeat device, it added.

Premises have been searched in Frankfurt, Hanover and Regensburg in Germany as part of the probe, the prosecutor’s office said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal)