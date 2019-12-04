Giants NFL news: Eli Manning to start MNF vs. Eagles - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It looks like Eli Manning is going to get another opportunity to lead the Giants under center.

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones has a high ankle sprain and is in a walking boot, making his status for Monday night’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles doubtful. Giants head coach Pat Shurmur admitted that it is “very likely” that Manning will get the start.

Shurmur likened Jones’ injury to that of running back Saquon Barkley’s, but to a lesser extent.

Barkley’s ankle sprain held him out for four weeks, though it was initially believed that he would miss between six-to-eight.

There has not been a definite timetable for Jones’ return as of yet, but expect the Giants to practice extreme caution to ensure their future franchise quarterback is not put at risk amidst a lost season.

The Giants are now the worst team in the NFC following a 31-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers that dropped them to 2-10 on the season.

Manning has not appeared in a game since Week 2, which was believed to be his last-ever start with the organization.

The 38-year-old continued to struggle behind the Giants’ lackluster offensive line, completing 62.9-percent of his passes for 556 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions before getting benched.

It was an unceremonious ending to a 16-year reign as the Giants’ starting quarterback as Shurmur and general manager Dave Gettleman opted to hand the keys over to Jones, who was selected sixth overall back in April.

Now Manning will return to a Giants offense that is returning to health.

Tight end Evan Engram (foot) and wide receiver Golden Tate (concussion) are expected to play on Monday night in Philadelphia. It would be the first time this season that all of the Giants’ playmakers are healthy and on the field at the same time.

Now, it’s Manning’s gain rather than Jones’.

The two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP will be greeted by a familiar and harsh opponent.

Manning has been owned by the Eagles for most of his career, posting a 10-20 record in 30 career games with 52 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.

The Eagles have nosedived this season, hitting a new low point in Week 13 with an embarrassing upset loss to the Miami Dolphins. It dropped their record to 5-7 as they can’t find a way to catch the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC (L)East.

That won’t matter much to Giants fans, who are likely more concerned with securing the No. 2 pick in the draft this spring rather than win a few meaningless games at the end of another disappointing campaign.

However, it could set up a four-game send-off for arguably the greatest quarterback in franchise history before he rides off into the sunset.