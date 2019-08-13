Gleyber Torres dominance vs. Orioles now at historic levels - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

“Way back, left field… you’ve gotta be kidding me!” Baltimore Orioles television announcer Gary Thorne exclaimed as he put his hands on his head. “You gotta put four fingers up [indicating an intentional walk] when Torres comes to the plate because when he comes around third, it’s too late.”

New York Yankees star second baseman Gleyber Torres had just hit his third home run of the day and his second of the final leg of Monday’s doubleheader against the Orioles as he continued his sheer dominance over the worst team in baseball.

After Monday night’s theatrics, the 22-year-old has now recorded 13 home runs in 16 games against Baltimore this season and five multi-home-run games.

His power surge has headlined the Yankees’ dominance over the minnows of the American League as the Orioles limp to their third-straight last-place finish in the AL East.

Maybe they’ll win more than 47 games this year (that’s how many they won out of 162 last season).

While we long for MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to step in and force the Orioles to fix their dumpster fire of a roster, one can’t help but appreciate just how impressive Torres’ performances against them have been.

Just look at these numbers. If it wasn’t for the Orioles, Torres would be having a mediocre season:

Gleyber Torres vs. Orioles in 2019

16 Games

58 At-bats

.414 Batting average

.485 On-base percentage

1.138 Slugging percentage

13 Home Runs

20 RBI

Gleyber Torres vs. rest of MLB in 2019

92 Games

345 AB’s

.260 Batting average

.325 On-base percentage

.351 Slugging percentage

13 home runs

49 RBI

Regardless, this kind of performance against a single opponent in a single season is one of the more rare feats in baseball history.

In fact, Torres became just the sixth player in Major League Baseball history to record 13 or more home runs in a season against one opponent:

Lou Gehrig, 1936

Team: New York Yankees

Opponent: Cleveland Indians

Home Runs: 14

Joe Adcock, 1956

Team: Milwaukee Braves

Opponent: Brooklyn Dodgers

Home Runs: 13

Roger Maris, 1961

Team: New York Yankees

Opponent: Chicago White Sox

Home Runs: 13

Jimmie Foxx, 1932

Team: Philadelphia Athletics

Opponent: Detroit Tigers

Home Runs: 13

Hank Sauer, 1954

Team: Chicago Cubs

Opponent: Pittsburgh Pirates

Home Runs: 13