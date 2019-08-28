Jets acquire CB Nate Hairston from Colts - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York Jets announced on Wednesday afternoon that they acquired cornerback Nate Hairston from the Indianapolis Colts for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

Hairston is entering his third season in the NFL, the fifth-round pick out of Temple having started 11 games in two seasons with the Colts. In 27 career games, he recorded 65 combined tackles with two sacks and an interception.

He’s battled a litany of injuries during his time in the pros, suffering a concussion along with groin, quad, and hamstring injuries. But the 25-year-old’s ceiling remains high as he provides a promising option to a banged-up Jets secondary.

Top cornerback Trumaine Johnson has been dealing with a hamstring injury throughout the offseason, leaving the Jets with a rather inexperienced and questionable group of corners.

Behind Johnson on the depth chart are the likes of Darryl Roberts, Brian Poole, Kyron Brown, Parry Nickerson, Arthur Maulet, Alex Brown, and Tevaughn Campbell. Of those seven options, Roberts and Poole account for 37 of the 40 combined starts of the group.

Both Kyron and Alex Brown are rookies while Campbell was signed from the Canadian Football League this offseason.

Hairston becomes the only other outside cornerback with previous starting experience that could step in for the injured Johnson if he’s unable to go by Week 1.