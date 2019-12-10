Jets NFL trade rumors: Le'Veon Bell, Jamal Adams latest - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

If a decision for New York Jets brass comes down between the players or the head coach, it looks like Adam Gase will be the winner.

According to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano , the Jets could look into trading both running back Le’Veon Bell and safety Jamal Adams this offseason.

It’s been a disappointing debut campaign for the trio as the Jets were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday despite squeaking out a 22-21 victory over the lowly Miami Dolphins — a team that had already defeated them earlier this season.

It improved Gase and the Jets to 5-8 in 2019, though Bell and Adams were unavailable due to illness and injury.

The legitimacy of Bell’s illness — which affected him all week — fell into question when reports placed him at a New Jersey bowling alley on Saturday night.

While Gase already said that he won’t discipline Bell, it adds another odd chapter in the story between the two.

After Bell was brought in on a four-year, $52.5 million deal by former general manager Mike Maccagnan, multiple reports claimed that Gase was unhappy with the Jets expending that much money on the running back.

Gase hasn’t necessarily utilized Bell to the fullest during their first seasons with the Jets.

After developing into a workhorse in the pros while with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bell has carried the ball just 183 times for 589 yards. That’s on pace for his lowest outputs during a full season in the NFL.

One of the most condemning instances of Gase’s lack of fondness for Bell was Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals when he called the running back’s number just 10 times against the league’s worst run defense.

While Bell was out on Sunday against the Dolphins, Bilal Powell rushed the ball 19 times in the Jets’ win. Bell has gotten the ball 19 or more times just once this season.

As for Adams, his relationship with the Jets grew complicated when his name popped up in swap rumors — most notably with the Dallas Cowboys — just before the NFL trade deadline back in October.

It prompted him to lash out on social media before current general manager Joe Douglas had to play damage control and state he didn’t try to shop him at all.

Adams has one year left on his deal where he is poised for a sizable payday. He has a career-high 6.5 sacks along with an interception and two forced fumbles.