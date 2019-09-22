Jets Patriots Week 3 NFL highlights, recap, more - Metro US

Eighteen years after Tom Brady was selected 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft, the Jets took Luke Falk with that same No. 199 pick.

That’s where the comparisons ended on Sunday.

The Jets’ third-string quarterback thrust into the starting role following Sam Darnold’s bout with mono and Trevor Siemian’s season-ending ankle injury last week could do little to solve the Jets’ offensive woes this season as they were trounced 30-14 by Brady and the New England Patriots in Week 3.

While Brady won his 210th-career game, moving him into second all-time in NFL history, Falk completed just 12-of-22 passes for 98 yards.

Now through three games, Adam Gase’s self-anointed revolutionary offense has accounted for just a single touchdown, which came during the third quarter of Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

The offense was predictable with Falk under center as they attempted to rely largely on the individual playmaking skills of Le’Veon Bell.

Bell played every offensive snap as the workhorse of the sputtering unit. In total, he had 22 touches (18 rushes, four receptions) in Week 3, but could only muster 63 total yards.

That was over half of New York’s total offense on the day as they were limited to just 105 total yards compared.

The Jets in total ran just 47 offensive plays compared to New England’s 73, which gained a total of 381 total yards on the day.

A litany of draw plays to the star back constantly set up third-and-long situations that forced Falk to try and pick up large chunks of yards with a wide receiving corps that lacked an outside threat.

A shorthanded Jets defense without rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and linebacker CJ Mosley were no match for Brady and the Patriots offense — which still clicked despite releasing Antonio Brown on Friday and losing James White for the week on paternity leave.

Brady completed 28-of-42 passes for 306 yards and two touchdown passes.

The Patriots scored touchdowns on their first three drives of the afternoon — a couple of scoring passes from Brady preceding a five-yard scamper from Sony Michel — to jump out to a 20-0 lead at the half.

In the first half alone, the Jets were outgained 217-66.

Falk’s first-career interception in the third quarter led to a Patriots field goal before Brady strung together a 10-play, 60-yard drive to make it an even 30-0.

The Jets finally got on the board with 21 seconds left in the third quarter when Gunner Olszewski fumbled a punt near the Patriots’ goal line that was recovered by Arthur Maulet in the end zone.

With such a healthy advantage, the Patriots lifted Brady with 8:24 left in the game to give rookie Jarrett Stidham a look under center. He didn’t last long, though, as he was intercepted by Jamal Adams, who returned it 60 yards untouched to get the Jets back to within two possessions.