Joel Embiid Nikola Jokic with great NBA MVP value right now - Metro US

With most all sports bettors still mainly focused on football, now is a good time to look at value on NBA Futures. Here is Joel Embiid Nikola Jokic with great NBA MVP value with betting information on the futures award.

Our pre-season NBA Futures pick for MVP was Lakers big man Anthony Davis, but it’s looking now like LeBron James will split the vote in Los Angeles. Davis still has the fourth most favorable odds (LeBron is third) at FanDuel.com/Metro and could surge ahead if LeBron misses any time this season due to injury or load management (neither of which would be shocking for the 34-year-old).

Here are the latest NBA MVP odds at FanDuel.com/Metro with a look at Joel Embiid Nikola Jokic with great NBA MVP value.

Giannis Antetokounmpo +190

Luka Doncic +375

James Harden +450

LeBron James +600

Anthony Davis +1100

Kawhi Leonard +2200

Joel Embiid +3300

Nikola Jocic +3300

Paul George +4000

Damian Lillard +5000

Again, we’re looking for value here – so we’re going to avoid Giannis and Luka Doncic here. With the exception of the season in which Russell Westbrook took home the award in 2017 this is an award which rewards the best player on one of the top regular season teams in the league. Doncic likely won’t get the Mavericks to the high 50s in terms of season wins, so he’s a stay-away.

Giannis’ won the award last year, in large part to the Bucks having the best record in the NBA at 60-22. The Bucks are again off to a fast start at 18-3, but the good money says they’ll come back to Earth at some point. Plus, as good as their record is there are five teams in the East within 4.5 games of them for the top seed (Raptors, Heat, Celtics, Sixers, Pacers).

It’s a good idea to look toward one of the early season’s underachievers for value, and Joel Embiid actually looks like a good value candidate here at +3300.

Embiid should get his scoring average up to where it was last season (27.5 points per game in 2018-19, 22.4 points per game so far in 2019-20), and the Sixers are too good to NOT go on an eight or nine game winning streak soon.

Get Embiid at +3300 at FanDuel.com/Metro while you can get it. Above is a Joel Embiid Nikola Jokic with great NBA MVP value gambling article.