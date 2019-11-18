Latest Chargers Chiefs spread odds over under money line total advice - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The online sportsbook market in the United States is as competitive as the NFC playoff race right now

Smart bettors are taking advantage of all of the free money offers right now in the infant stages of the legal sports betting market in PA

Spread: Chiefs -5.5 (-115), Chargers +5.5 (-105)

Money line: Chiefs -250, Chargers +215

Over Under: Over 52.5 (-110), Under 52.5 (-110)

We’ve hit on our last three marquee primetime NFL picks (Browns -2.5 over Steelers on TNF, Seahawks +6 over 49ers on MNF, Raiders +1 over Chargers on TNF) and will look to keep the money train rolling tonight.

It’s been difficult to trust either the Chiefs or the Chargers lately as the Kansas City defense is atrocious, and the Chargers are once again the NFL’s Jekyll and Hyde team.

Both teams have also been mediocre against the spread this season, with the Chargers sitting at 3-5-2 ATS and the Chiefs owning a 5-5-0 mark ATS.

Muddying the betting waters is the fact that this game is at a neutral site at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The Chargers, who are technically the home team here, are used to playing at a neutral site though – given that opposing teams fanbases routinely invade the soccer stadium they call a home.

In addition, both teams are coming off of losses and desperately need this game to keep pace in the AFC standings, but we’ll roll with the Chiefs here for one major reason: Patrick Mahomes.

When Mahomes has been under center for the Chiefs this season, Kansas City has eclipsed the 30-point mark in five of eight games played. Last year, KC went over 30 points in 12 of the 16 games in which Mahomes played.

We just don’t trust the Chargers to be able to keep up. KC’s defense is a wreck overall, but their pass defense has actually been respectable as the unit is allowing just 221.4 passing yards per game this season (8th in the NFL).

The play: Chiefs -4