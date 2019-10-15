Latest NFL MVP odds Jimmy Garoppolo Deshaun Watson sleepers? - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The last time we glanced at NFL MVP in this space, Patrick Mahomes looked like he had it locked up. Only injury, we speculated at the time, could derail Mahomes’ second straight MVP season.

Three straight games in which Mahomes has looked mortal (two of which the Chiefs lost), however, has opened the door for several other players to jump into the conversation.

Russell Wilson is the new darling as he has as many TD passes as Mahomes (14) and has remarkably not thrown an interception yet this season. You can get Mahomes and Wilson right now at FanDuel.com/Metro at +230.

Also going for Wilson is the fact that he hasn’t won league MVP yet. Voters quickly experience voter-fatigue, so if this thing goes down to the wire and both Mahomes and Wilson have similar stats you better believe they’ll give the nod to Mr. Ciara.

It’s important to remember, though, how quickly the conversation changes week-to-week in the NFL.

Let’s say, for example, Deshaun Watson (+550) continues to say hot and leads the Texans to four more wins in a row. He will immediately vault into the No. 1 spot.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s stats aren’t great, but if the 49ers continue to stay unbeaten he too will need to get some serious consideration. You can get Jimmy G at +2600 right now at FanDuel.com/Metro.

Christian McCaffrey is also darkhorse here at +1100 but you probably want to stay away. Only one running back has won MVP in the past 12 years (Adrian Peterson in 2012) but that was likely only because voters were painfully tired of giving the trophy to either Peyton Manning or Tom Brady at the time.

You also can probably cross of Carson Wentz, even if he has superb final stretch of the season. Wentz’ passing yards just aren’t there as he is already a good 600 yards behind Mahomes.