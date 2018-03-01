Amazon is coming for you, Birchbox!

And for pretty much any company in the samples game.

Amazon Prime Samples is giving companies like Birchbox a run for their money.

Amazon’s latest offering allows Prime members to try out samples of products before they buy them.

Samples are available both individually ($2 each) or in boxes (priced between $4.99 and $14.99). The best part? For each sample you purchase, you receive a credit to buy either the full-sized product or a full-sized product in the item category.

Sounds like a win-win, right?

Amazon Prime Samples ship for free and arrive between 3-10 business days. Sample credits must be used within 180 days and customers can check their balance here.

There are a number of product categories being offered with Amazon Prime Samples, including: Beverage & Food, Sports Nutrition, Beauty & Grooming, Baby, Personal Care & Household and Vitamins & Supplements.

In terms of beauty, there’s an entire collection of sample boxes you can order to get started (sorry, Birchbox!). The Women’s Luxury Beauty Sample Box alone includes products from Clark’s Botanicals, L’Occitane, Erno Laszlo, Juicy Couture, StriVectin, Elizabeth Arden and more.

You can even get sample boxes for your dog or cat.

While the offering is still in its beginning stages, it's giving Amazon fans another reason to spend all their time (and money) on the site.

Is there anything you can’t get on Amazon? These days, probably not.