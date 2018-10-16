PHOTOS: Apple Emoji update includes a llama, skateboard and some bagel drama

The Apple iOS 12.1 update includes a bagel emoji and more than 70 other emoji to represent animals, sports and foods.

If you’ve already downloaded iOS 12.1, you’ve probably noticed that there are new emoji to text and chat with including a skateboard, llama, softball and many expressive smiley faces and characters.

The bagel emoji caught everyone’s attention and people were quick to point out that the bagel emoji was missing cream cheese.

Bagel lovers from all over believed that Apple did the beloved baked bread wrong by not including cream cheese or some kind of spread on it.

Emojipedia’s founder and Chief Emoji Officer Jeremy Burge told Mashable that Apple “did a great job” at representing what a bagel looks like but a lot of people felt that it missed the mark. Burge notes that New Yorkers, especially, had a lot to say about the New York City staple. Many people from various part of the Twitterverse noted that the cream cheese-less bagel looked sad and too plain.

Bagel emoji gets needed update

Apple must have heard all the complaints about the bagel emoji sans cream cheese and decided to take action.

The new and improved bagel emoji now includes a schmear of cream cheese filling and emoji and bagel lovers alike could not be happier. Several people on twitter note the new bagel emoji design photorealistic and a major upgrade from what many considered to be a sad roll with a hole in it.

ENHANCE 🔍



did...did someone take a photo of a bagel? This is very detailed. pic.twitter.com/lhfWknBgIs — Jeremy Burge 🐥 (@jeremyburge) October 15, 2018

Apple must’ve put their entire A-team on the re-redesign of the bagel emoji because now it looks photorealistic. pic.twitter.com/A6IBZjWZtF — Spike ⛏ Rundle (@flyosity) October 15, 2018

Aww, @Apple adding cream cheese to their bagel emoji is cute. 😋🤗 — Daniel (@aarlihn) October 16, 2018

The Philadelphia brand cream cheese company also approves

Hooray! Bagel lovers everywhere united and convinced @Apple to turn the plain #SadBagel into a delicious #HappyBagel and we are celebrating. #ItMustBeThePhilly — PHILADELPHIA (@LoveMyPhilly) October 16, 2018

A few people could not understand what all the commotion is about.

didn’t even know i had a bagel emoji but apparently the bagel emoji not having cream cheese was really fuckin up someone’s day so much they had to complain to apple about it — ryan (@yeetztweetz) October 16, 2018

Umm, there's really social media outcry over a bagel emoji? I must be living in an alternate universe. 🤔 https://t.co/msmgRNqN57 — Linda Winstead Jones (@LWJbooks) October 16, 2018

While it appears that there’s no more bagel drama in the land of emoji, at least one person points out that the bagel emoji should have different variants similar to the way you can choose different complexions for emoji characters.

“I think the bagel emoji needs variants like the face emoji - stick bagel, egg bagel, pumpernickel,” said Eric Shapiro on Twitter. He might be on to something.

I think the bagel emoji needs variants like the face emoji - stick bagel, egg bagel, pumpernickel, etc. — Eric Shapiro (@EricShapiro) October 16, 2018

In 2016 there was a similar situation concerning an emoji update for iOS 10.2 beta 2. Apple updated its peach emoji to make it look more realistic and people complained that the peach emoji wasn’t cheeky enough. When Apple released iOS 10.2 beta 3, they brought back the original butt-like peach emoji design because most people want to use the peach emoji to represent something other than a fruit.

Apple needs to work on its pizza emoji next since it includes pepperonis and we’re sure there are a lot of vegetarians out there in the world.

How to update your iOS

Open Settings

Tap General

Tap Software Update

Tap Download and Install and your phone should update. Make sure it's plugged in.

As soon as your phone is updated, find the new emoji by opening your Messages or Notes app. You might not recognize them at first because they are blended in with the older emoji.