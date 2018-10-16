Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Apple Emoji update includes a llama, skateboard and some bagel drama

People are extremely sensitive when it comes to bagels.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 16, 2018 Updated : October 16, 2018
The Apple iOS 12.1 update includes a bagel emoji and more than 70 other emoji to represent animals, sports and foods.

 

If you’ve already downloaded iOS 12.1, you’ve probably noticed that there are new emoji to text and chat with including a skateboard,  llama, softball and many expressive smiley faces and characters.

 

The bagel emoji caught everyone’s attention and people were quick to point out that the bagel emoji was missing cream cheese.

 

Bagel lovers from all over believed that Apple did the beloved baked bread wrong by not including cream cheese or some kind of spread on it.

 

Emojipedia’s founder and Chief Emoji Officer Jeremy Burge told Mashable that Apple “did a great job” at representing what a bagel looks like but a lot of people felt that it missed the mark. Burge notes that New Yorkers, especially, had a lot to say about the New York City staple.  Many people from various part of the Twitterverse noted that the cream cheese-less bagel looked sad and too plain. 

 

Bagel emoji gets needed update

Apple must have heard all the complaints about the bagel emoji sans cream cheese and decided to take action.

The new and improved bagel emoji now includes a schmear of cream cheese filling and emoji and bagel lovers alike could not be happier. Several people on twitter note the new bagel emoji design photorealistic and a major upgrade from what many considered to be a sad roll with a hole in it. 

iOS 12.1 update bagel emoji with cream cheese

The Philadelphia brand cream cheese company also approves

A few people could not understand what all the commotion is about.

While it appears that there’s no more bagel drama in the land of emoji, at least one person points out that the bagel emoji should have different variants similar to the way you can choose different complexions for emoji characters.

“I think the bagel emoji needs variants like the face emoji - stick bagel, egg bagel, pumpernickel,” said Eric Shapiro on Twitter. He might be on to something.

In 2016 there was a similar situation concerning an emoji update for iOS 10.2 beta 2. Apple updated its peach emoji to make it look more realistic and people complained that the peach emoji wasn’t cheeky enough. When Apple released iOS 10.2 beta 3, they brought back the original butt-like peach emoji design because most people want to use the peach emoji to represent something other than a fruit.  

Apple needs to work on its pizza emoji next since it includes pepperonis and we’re sure there are a lot of vegetarians out there in the world. 

How to update your iOS

Open Settings

Tap General

Tap Software Update

Tap Download and Install and your phone should update. Make sure it's plugged in. 

As soon as your phone is updated,  find the new emoji by opening your Messages or Notes app. You might not recognize them at first because they are blended in with the older emoji. 

