What do all the Apple weather icons mean?

If you use the iPhone weather app, you probably know there are several icons that represent the different types of weather conditions you’ll encounter. While some are obvious, some of them can be a little difficult to figure out, leaving you to wonder what do all the Apple weather icons on the iPhone mean. Fortunately, Apple released a nifty chart on their support site that explains what each weather symbol means in the weather app to clear up some of the confusion.

Depending on where you live or what city you search for in the app, you might only see a handful of the weather icons in the weather app. Some of the icons are obvious such as the sun or rain symbols, but there are a few that might leave you a little confused.

How many Apple weather icons exist?

Apple uses 25 different weather icons to represent various types of weather conditions you're likely to encounter. Some are easy to figure out, but other’s such as fog, smoke, dust and haze may throw you off a bit. For example, the symbol smoke could get confused with cloudy at a quick glance. Showers and drizzle slightly differ, but looking at them quickly you may not spot the difference. Fog and haze may require some additional thought too. Who really has time to play guessing games when figuring out the weather?

Apple weather icons

And there you have it. If you’re a weather watcher and use the iPhone weather app to help determine how you’re going to dress for the day, or if you’re planning for a weekend getaway, Apple has hopefully cleared up some of the confusion about what the Apple weather icons mean in the Weather app on your iPhone so you won't be left out in the cold.