Are liquor stores open on Memorial Day? Where can you buy booze?

Memorial Day is sort of the mullet of federal holidays. At the beginning of the day, it’s all business, and we take honoring the soldiers who have served the United States very seriously. Then when the parades are done and we’ve paid our respects, it’s time to relax, barbecue and, well, break out the booze. But are liquor stores open on Memorial Day?

We’re sure you’ve already stocked up on some supplies, from sodas to beer, if you’re the one hosting the cookout. But what if you have an impromptu hang out or your party is a bigger hit than you anticipated and you run low on liquor or beer? We did the legwork on tracking down what’s open and closed on Memorial Day so you don’t waste any time on closed stores if you’re the one sent out on a run to restock the drinks.

Are liquor stores open on Memorial Day?

So, your obvious first choice is a store dedicated to drinks, but are liquor stores open on Memorial Day? Sadly this one’s a big no — depending on what state you’re in. Certain areas of the country have state liquor stores, so federal holidays would prompt them to close, but it isn’t a hard and fast rule that they'll be open even if they’re not run by the state. All the liquor stores in Massachusetts, for example, were closed on Memorial Day 2017 even though the state doesn’t control these shops.

In Pennsylvania, liquor stores should be open, but this is a relatively new development. Elizabeth Brassell, spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, told Pittsburgh CBS Local that Memorial Day 2017 was the “first day that we will have many of our stores open for the holiday.” Keep in mind, though, that even if the stores are open, hours may be shorter for the holiday.

The states below do not have state-controlled liquor stores, but you should call any location you might use as a go-to for restocking your sips just to make sure they’ll be open:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Oklahoma

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington D.C.

Wisconsin

If your state doesn’t appear on this list — or you called and your local liquor store will indeed close for Memorial Day — where can you restock on drinks if you happen to run out? We break down your options.

Where can you buy booze on Memorial Day?

Luckily, liquor stores are far from your only option here. Big box stores and chain markets and grocery stores are mostly open on Memorial Day, so you can make a quick run for booze and snag some extra burger buns while you’re at it.

Many chain restaurants, which also happen to have liquor programs and drink discounts, are also open for the holiday. If your gathering is smaller, move your friends and family into an air conditioned booth at one of these places and let the partying continue. You’ll find a list of which stores, grocery stores and restaurants you can turn to in our guide to what’s open on Memorial Day.