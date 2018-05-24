What's open and closed on Memorial Day?

Maybe you’re planning a big blowout to celebrate the arrival of summer and honor the soldiers who have served the United States. Maybe you just want to get your errands done and enjoy a burger sometime over the course of the long weekend. No matter where you fall in the spectrum, you’re going to need to know what's open on Memorial Day. After all, you don’t want to run out for more burger buns and cheese only to find out that your go-to store is closed.

We’ll save you from wasting that trip with our guide to what's open on Memorial Day below. You’ll find answers to your questions if you’re an outside grilling type celebrator or the type that likes to kick it indoors with the AC on full blast.

Are stores open on Memorial Day?

Have you seen all those ads for Memorial Day sales? Yep, we thought so. Rest assured that many big box or chain stores are open through the long weekend and eager to get you through the door to drop a little dough. We’ll break down some of the biggest stores you might have in mind when you’re wondering what’s open on Memorial day.

We know you probably have a couple specific stores in mind for restocking barbecue supply purposes. If that’s the case, check out guide to is Costco open on Memorial Day? We also break down what you need to know about Walmart and its hours on this national holiday.

Is Target open on Memorial Day?

Your other go-to might be Target since some of the larger locations pack in everything from groceries to kitchen appliances. (That’s why you can’t leave the store without dropping at least $100 every trip.) Good news for fans of the brand. Target will be open on Memorial Day.

Grocery stores

Chain grocery stores follow the same general rule. If you plan on hitting Whole Foods, Wegmans, Trader Joe’s, Harveys Supermarket, Publix, Safeway, ShopRite, Kroger, Giant, or Aldi locations it’s worth a quick call ahead to make sure the location is open since some states mandate changes on national holidays. Otherwise you can count on these stores being open. If you have a smaller regional chain or local grocery store in your area, call ahead just to make sure you won’t show up to find it shut down.

Hardware

Need something from a hardware store last minute? Whether you’re in the market for a hammer or some lawn care, you can head out to ACE Hardware, Lowe’s, or The Home Depot. Again, specific locations might have altered hours for the holiday, but most will be open.

Clothing and home goods

If you’re booked all weekend but hoping the sales continue into Monday, you’re going to want to set your GPS for the nearest locations of Kohl’s, HomeGoods, Guitar Center, Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Champ Sports, Bloomingdale’s, Best Buy, Bass Pro Shops, Barnes & Noble, IKEA, Kmart, Macy’s, Marshalls, Michaels, Modell’s, Office Depot, Petco, Pier 1 Imports, Staples or Bed, Bath and Beyond. For all of these stores, most of the locations will be open. Get your shop on.

Drug stores

Count on Walgreens, CVS (which means Duane Reade, too, for all of you New Yorkers) and Rite Aid to be there for you should you need anything from Bandaids to feminine care products. Just in case your party doesn’t go perfectly as planned.

Are restaurants open on Memorial Day?

Although you’ll need to call local restaurant to check on their hours (the owners might want the day off, too, you know), most chain restaurants and fast casual dining options will be open and ready to serve you and your friends. Get excited if you’re a fan of Applebee’s, Arby’s, Au Bon Pain, Bailey’s Sports Grille, Baja Fresh, Benihana, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, Black Angus Steakhouse, Boston Market, Buffalo Wild Wings, California Pizza Kitchen, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, The Cheesecake Factory, Chili’s, Chuck E. Cheese’s, Cosi, Cracker Barrel, Denny’s, IHOP, Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Friendly’s, Jamba Juice, Krispy Kreme, Lone Star Steakhouse, P.F. Chang’s, Panera Bread, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, Red Lobster, Ruby Tuesday or T.G.I. Friday’s. Most locations of all of these will be open.

Fast food

Of course you can get your fast food fix on the long weekend. Most locations of Arby’s, Auntie Anne’s, Burger King, Chipotle, Cinnabon, Domino’s, Hardee’s / Carl’s Jr, In-N-Out Burger, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Whataburger and White Castle will be open on Memorial Day.

What about the Golden Arches? We have you covered in our guide to is McDonalds open on Memorial Day.

Ice cream

Ok, we know they fall under the other categories, but the first official holiday of the summer deserves a special ice cream run, and we felt like it needed its own section. You can trust that most locations of Baskin Robbins, Ben & Jerry’s, Carvel Ice Cream, Cold Stone Creamery, Dairy Queen and Haagen-Dazs are open and ready to dish up some sundaes, soft serve and everything in between.

Are banks open on Memorial Day?

Sorry, this one’s a no. We know it might be annoying to run to the bank a day other than the one you had planned, but at least it ensures that you won’t be standing in line waiting to make a deposit on one of the biggest grilling days of the year. Kick up your feet and enjoy the forced relaxation time thanks to this federal holiday.

You’ll still have access to some ATMs, and your bank’s website can help you find the closest one. Mobile banking apps are an option, although transfers and deposits will likely be delayed until the following Tuesday to really hit your account.

Is the post office open on Memorial Day? Is mail delivered on Memorial Day?

Since Memorial Day is a federal holiday and all non-essential government offices are shut down, the post office will not be open on that Monday. Mail will also not be delivered, so if you’re expecting an important document, don’t freak out if it doesn’t come before Tuesday.

But what about UPS and FedEx? Both of these companies will also suspend their pick-up and delivery services in honor of the holiday celebrating the soldiers who have served the country.