Is McDonald's open on Memorial Day? Because nothing beats the heat like a McFlurry

Memorial Day means summer is here. If you’re a fast food lover, that means the long weekend is the perfect excuse to usher in the season by hitting your favorite drive-thru and adding a McFlurry to your standard order. But wait, is McDonalds open on Memorial Day?

The fast food giant boasts several tasty ways to toast the beginning of summer. McFlurrys are the obvious example, but for the fast few years they’ve been building out their McCafe to the point that they now have a surprisingly strong coffee program. Translation: Iced coffee and iced vanilla lattes (they even have sugar free) on the cheap for those long summer days. (You can currently get a small of any of their espresso drinks for just $2; that includes their Iced Turtle Macchiato, Iced Turtle Coffee, Iced Caramel Macchiato, Iced Mocha, Iced Caramel Mocha, Iced Latte, Iced Coffee, Caramel Iced Coffee and French Vanilla Iced Coffee.)

But will you be able to beat the heat and humidity over the long weekend with one of their drinks or desserts? Is McDonalds open on Memorial Day? Here’s what you need to know.

Is McDonalds open on Memorial Day?

Make sure you have an extra couple of bucks to buy a round of soft serve cones because Mickey D’s is open for business as usual on Memorial Day. Just remember that many locations of the fast food chain are franchises, so the hours will vary, especially on holidays. We know you’re used to being able to roll through for some late night snacks until midnight, so it’s worth a quick call to make sure you won’t miss out on a refreshing treat.

If you know you’ll be craving the combo of velvety vanilla ice cream and crunchy Oreo cookies in their classic McFlurry, call ahead to your nearest location to make sure you don’t miss out due to truncated holiday hours. But is McDonalds open on Memorial Day? The forecast looks good. Now the only question is, which McFlurry are you going to get? Such a delicious dilemma.