Christmas Cookie Challenge host shares his favorite holiday recipe

If you want to try something a bit different for your holiday celebration this year, try baking up a batch of Food Network star Eddie Jackson's delicious recipe for toasted coconut brownies. “I love making these toasted coconut brownies during the holidays and the way my house smells when I make this recipe," the "Christmas Cookie Challenge" host tells Metro. "What’s not to like about chocolate and coconuts?” Ahead of Monday's Christmas Cookie Challenge finale, Jackson shares his recipe for the sweet holiday treat.

How to make Christmas Cookie Challenge host Eddie Jackson's toasted coconut brownies

Ingredients

Brownies:

1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, plus more for the baking dish

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

3/4 cup loosely packed light brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon coconut extract

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sweetened coconut flakes

1/2 cup chopped skinned almonds, optional

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

Frosting:

1 cup sweetened coconut flakes

1 stick unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon coconut extract

2 cups confectioners' sugar, sifted

2 to 3 tablespoons milk

Directions

1. For the brownies: Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F. Line a 13-by-9-inch baking dish with parchment, overhanging the edges by about 2 inches. Coat the parchment lightly with butter.

2. Melt the butter and chocolate chips together in a large heat-proof bowl set over simmering water, then remove from the heat.

3. With an electric mixer on low speed, mix the sugars into the chocolate mixture, then beat in the eggs on medium speed, one at a time, until fully incorporated. Beat in the extracts.

4. Mix in the flour on low speed until just combined. Fold in the coconut and nuts, if using, by hand. Fold in the salt.

5. Spread the mixture into the prepared baking dish and bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out almost clean, 35 to 45 minutes. Let cool completely on a rack before frosting.

6. For the frosting: Meanwhile, spread the coconut flakes on a baking sheet and bake, stirring once or twice, until lightly toasted, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool.

7. Combine the butter and extracts in a large bowl and beat on medium-high until light, about 1 minute. Add the confectioners' sugar and beat on low until combined, then beat on high until light and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. Beat in the milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the frosting is easily spreadable.

8. Use the parchment overhang to remove the brownies from the baking dish in one piece. Spread the frosting on the brownies and sprinkle with the toasted coconut. Cut into bars to serve. The brownies can be made up to a day ahead and refrigerated in the baking dish.