Can you find out who deleted you on Facebook?

With so many Facebook privacy updates and changes to what users see in their news feed along with Facebook’s promise to be more transparent with its users, you might be wondering if there’s a way to find out who deleted you on Facebook.

There are several reasons why you might want to find out who deleted you on Facebook. If you’re the type of person who keeps a close eye on your friend’s list, you might want to know who deleted you if you friends count goes down a number or two.

If you’ve noticed the number of Facebook friends decrease on your list, it could be because the social network has cracked down on fake Facebook profiles. So, if you had 250 Facebook friends and now you have 233, it could mean that many of the people you thought you added as friends were fake profiles.

So, can you find out who deleted you on Facebook?

Up until around 2012, there were a handful of third-party scripts and apps that claimed it could let you know who deleted (unfriended) you on Facebook. Because the third-party apps used scripts that allowed you to find out who deleted you on Facebook, they were all shut down because they violate Facebook’s privacy regulations.

Because the social network has been trying to rebuild its reputation since the Cambridge Analytical data scandal, it’s become nearly impossible for developers to create an app that lets you find out who deleted you on Facebook If you see any app that claims it will do that, it’s a scam.

If you’re that serious about finding out who deleted you on Facebook, you could research your friend list and meticulously examine who deleted you with the help of Microsoft Excel and a downloaded copy of your Facebook data.

WikiHow, the popular how-to website that provides easy and illustrated tutorials on how to do just about anything, outlines a specific process that requires you to download your Facebook data, add your friend list to Excel then run a command to compare it to a previous list you’ve downloaded. If finding out who deleted you on Facebook is that important, you can still do so without being scammed by some third-party app. It would just require a little more work on your part.

Facebook unfriending apps: Are they real?

There are apps available that claim it will let you know who unfriended you on Facebook. While they might appear to be legit with high user ratings, they might provide inaccurate information or be riddled with annoying ads that might not make your Facebook friend investigation worth the trouble. There are apps that will send you an alert when you’ve "lost" a Facebook friend but may not necessarily tell you who that friend was. If that feature exists, you would probably have to pay for that feature and at that point you have to ask yourself if it’s really worth it. Happy sleuthing!