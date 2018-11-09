Here’s the full list of 2019 Michelin star restaurants in New York

Oxomoco's airy decor and wood-fired Mexican dishes have made it an instant hit in Greenpoint.

The 2019 Michelin Guide to New York City has arrived with 76 restaurants earning top honors. It’s been an uncommonly good year for dining in the city: The number of Michelin star restaurants in NYC grew by 15 new additions — in 2018, there were only six.

Among the new class is Le Coucou, Daniel Rose’s stylish and approachable French restaurant; Jeju Noodle Bar, already beloved for its ramyun (Korea’s version of ramen); Greenpoint’s instant hit Oxomoco with wood-fired Mexican fare by Speedy Romeo chef Justin Bazdarich; and four years after opening Tuome, chef Thomas Chen has finally clinched that elusive but well-deserved first Michelin star for his elegant American food with Asian influences.

Chinese beignets at Tuome.

NYC also has three new Michelin star restaurants on the two-star list: Gabriel Kreuther (up from one star) and newcomers Ichimura at Uchū, the sushi counter of one-starred Bar Uchū, and the king of Michelin stars Joel Robuchon’s return to the city, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon.

The 2019 Michelin Guide to New York City wasn’t all good news. The hits keep on coming for April Bloomfield, the chef behind the Spotted Pig now notorious for a long list of #MeToo allegations. That restaurant lost its Michelin Bib Gourmand recommendation, as Grubstreet noted, and Bloomfield’s other restaurant The Breslin has now lost its Michelin star.

Here's the full list of 2019 Michelin star restaurants in NYC, with new additions in bold.

Three Michelin star restaurants in NYC

(“Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey”)

Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare

Eleven Madison Park

Le Bernardin

Masa

Per Se

Two Michelin star restaurants in NYC

(“Excellent cooking, worth a detour”)

Aquavit

Aska

Atera

Blanca

Daniel

Gabriel Kreuther

Ichimura at Uchū

Jean-Georges

Jungsik

Ko

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

Marea

The Modern

Sushi Ginza Onodera

Tetsu Basement (closed)

One Michelin star restaurants in NYC

(“High-quality cooking, worth a stop!”)

Agern

Ai Fiori

Aldea

Atomix

Babbo

Bar Uchū

Bâtard

Blue Hill

Bouley at Home

Café Boulud

Café China

Carbone

Casa Enrique

Casa Mono

Caviar Russe

Claro

The Clocktower

Contra

Cote

Del Posto

Faro

The Finch

Gotham Bar and Grill

Gramercy Tavern

Günter Seeger NY

Hirohisa

Jeju Noodle Bar

Jewel Bako

Junoon

Kajitsu

Kanoyama

Kosaka

Kyo Ya

L’Appart

Le Coucou

Le Grill de Joël Robuchon

Meadowsweet

The Musket Room

Nix

Noda

NoMad

Okuda

Oxomoco

Peter Luger

The River Café

Satsuki

Sushi Amane

Sushi Inoue

Sushi Nakazawa

Sushi Noz

Sushi Yasuda

Tempura Matsui

Tuome

Uncle Boons

Wallsé

ZZ’s Clam Bar