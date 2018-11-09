Here’s the full list of 2019 Michelin star restaurants in New York
New York City's dining scene has 11 new additions in the 2019 Michelin Guide, bringing its total of Michelin star restaurants to 76.
The 2019 Michelin Guide to New York City has arrived with 76 restaurants earning top honors. It’s been an uncommonly good year for dining in the city: The number of Michelin star restaurants in NYC grew by 15 new additions — in 2018, there were only six.
Among the new class is Le Coucou, Daniel Rose’s stylish and approachable French restaurant; Jeju Noodle Bar, already beloved for its ramyun (Korea’s version of ramen); Greenpoint’s instant hit Oxomoco with wood-fired Mexican fare by Speedy Romeo chef Justin Bazdarich; and four years after opening Tuome, chef Thomas Chen has finally clinched that elusive but well-deserved first Michelin star for his elegant American food with Asian influences.
Chinese beignets at Tuome.
NYC also has three new Michelin star restaurants on the two-star list: Gabriel Kreuther (up from one star) and newcomers Ichimura at Uchū, the sushi counter of one-starred Bar Uchū, and the king of Michelin stars Joel Robuchon’s return to the city, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon.
The 2019 Michelin Guide to New York City wasn’t all good news. The hits keep on coming for April Bloomfield, the chef behind the Spotted Pig now notorious for a long list of #MeToo allegations. That restaurant lost its Michelin Bib Gourmand recommendation, as Grubstreet noted, and Bloomfield’s other restaurant The Breslin has now lost its Michelin star.
Here's the full list of 2019 Michelin star restaurants in NYC, with new additions in bold.
(“Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey”)
Chef’s Table at Brooklyn Fare
Eleven Madison Park
Le Bernardin
Masa
Per Se
(“Excellent cooking, worth a detour”)
Aquavit
Aska
Atera
Blanca
Daniel
Gabriel Kreuther
Ichimura at Uchū
Jean-Georges
Jungsik
Ko
L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon
Marea
The Modern
Sushi Ginza Onodera
Tetsu Basement (closed)
(“High-quality cooking, worth a stop!”)
Agern
Ai Fiori
Aldea
Atomix
Babbo
Bar Uchū
Bâtard
Blue Hill
Bouley at Home
Café Boulud
Café China
Carbone
Casa Enrique
Casa Mono
Caviar Russe
Claro
The Clocktower
Contra
Cote
Del Posto
Faro
The Finch
Gotham Bar and Grill
Gramercy Tavern
Günter Seeger NY
Hirohisa
Jeju Noodle Bar
Jewel Bako
Junoon
Kajitsu
Kanoyama
Kosaka
Kyo Ya
L’Appart
Le Coucou
Le Grill de Joël Robuchon
Meadowsweet
The Musket Room
Nix
Noda
NoMad
Okuda
Oxomoco
Peter Luger
The River Café
Satsuki
Sushi Amane
Sushi Inoue
Sushi Nakazawa
Sushi Noz
Sushi Yasuda
Tempura Matsui
Tuome
Uncle Boons
Wallsé
ZZ’s Clam Bar