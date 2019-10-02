7 simple vodka cocktails to make for National Vodka Day 2019

If you love vodka, you’re in luck; National Vodka Day 2019 is here.

When is National Vodka Day 2019?

National Vodka Day 2019 is October 4.

Why should you celebrate National Vodka Day 2019?

Vodka is a forever growing industry, and each year; the classic drink continues to gain popularity. Nationalvodkaday.com reports that spirit account for 20 to 25 percent of spirits sold in North America, and with the market growth, the demand for vodka is higher than ever.

It’s not clear who or why this national holiday was created but who is complaining? As National Vodka Day 2019 arrives, there’s no better way to celebrate than by whipping up a few of these super simple vodka cocktails from a few of these iconic brands.

Here are some of the easiest vodka cocktail recipes to celebrate National Vodka Day 2019:

Svedka Spiked Spa Water

For someone who prefers to have a super relaxing drink after a long day, Svedka’s spiked spa water will be the perfect treat to soothe you after hours.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 parts Svedka Cucumber Lime

3/4 part Fresh Lemon Juice

1/2 part Orange Curaçao

Bitters

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients, except bitters, in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice and pour into a tall sugar-rimmed glass. Garnish with cucumber slices and a float of bitters.

Svedka Centurion Martini

What vodka recipe round-up would be complete without a vodka martini? This classic drink works any time of the day, but the real question is do you prefer it, shaken or stirred?

Ingredients:

2 1/2 parts Svedka 100 Proof

1/2-part Dry Vermouth

(optional) dash Aromatic Orange Bitters

Instructions:

Combine everything in a cocktail shaker full of ice. Shake or stir until cold. Pour into a glass and garnish with olives.

Polish 75

This cocktail is for those who dream about luxury. This simple combo is both delicious and will have you dreaming of more.

Ingredients:

1.5oz. Belvedere Vodka

.75oz. Simple Syrup

.75oz. Lemon Juice

Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut

Instructions:

Mix everything in a shaker with ice, except for the champagne. Strain the shaker into a champagne flute and top with Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut.

Smogóry Forest Remember The Grain

This classy drink will remind you of the golden era of cocktails. The drink explores a ton of different flavors, creating a perfectly balanced drink.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz/ 50 ml Belvedere Smogóry Forest

0.60oz/ 20ml Cherry Herring

0.03 oz/ 10ml Sweet Vermouth

2 dashes Absinthe

2 dashes Chocolate Bitters

Instructions:

Stir all ingredients over cubed ice in mixing glass. Strain into chilled glass over a large ice cube.

Lake Bartężek Diamond Rye Back

This cocktail is super clean and leans a little sweet, making it the perfect happy hour sip.

Ingredients:

2 oz/ 60 ml Belvedere Lake Bartężek

0.03oz/10ml Yellow Chartreuse

0.30 oz/ 10ml Crème de Peche

Instructions:

Stir all ingredients over cubed ice in mixing glass. Strain everything into a chilled glass.

Tito’s Bloody Mary

There’s nothing like a classic Bloody Mary to brighten up any meal of the day.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

3-4 oz your favorite Bloody Mary mix

Garnish such as celery, olives, dill pickles, bacon or smoked sausage

Instructions:

Combine ice, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and Bloody Mary mix, in a cocktail shaker. Shake well and pour everything into a glass. Add your favorite garnishes.

Tito’s All-Time Favorite

We saved the easiest recipe for last; this simple no-frills cocktail can easily become your next signature drink.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

4 oz sparkling mineral water

Orange slice

Lime slice

Instructions:

Add Tito’s Handmade Vodka and sparkling mineral water to a rocks glass with ice. Stir and garnish with an orange and lime slice.