Anthony Bourdain's legacy: Travel, love, fight for what's right

In everything he did, Anthony Bourdain worked to make the world a little less strange. Along the way, he taught us all how to be better humans.

Anthony Bourdain’s Twitter bio reads simply: “Enthusiast.” That word took many forms for a man who spent his career sharing the wonders he found in every corner of the world on No Reservations, Parts Unknown and his many books, podcasts and columns.

What Bourdain accomplished was making the world feel a little less big and strange. He went places and ate things that weren’t on anybody’s culinary radar, all the while giving the platform to the people who made it and putting it in the context of its cultural and political history.

Trying to distill him down to a single phrase — even ones as grand as celebrity chef, food adventurer and restaurant activist — is impossible. The legacy of Anthony Bourdain is all of these things and much more, all of it adding up to a roadmap of how to be a better human being.

Make compassion your knee-jerk reaction

Remember Marilyn Hagerty, the North Dakota food columnist whose review of a local Olive Garden was mocked all over the world? Bourdain saw her differently: “This is the way much of America eats, and I just thought this body of work, these 30 years of dining in North Dakota is in essence a history of dining in America,” he told CBS. He published a book of her reviews, Grand Forks, and wrote the foreword to it. Bourdain knew compassion is difficult — it requires you to let other people’s emotions, which are often pain, into your heart. Do it anyway. It’s the only way we’ll ever understand each other.

Very heartbroken right now. Whenever I get homesick for Vietnam, I’d put on one of Bourdain’s many Vietnam eps in his shows. That kind of trust in the way a white man portrays my culture is not easy to cultivate, and I doubt if there’ll be another like him. — Phuong Le (@smallnartless) June 8, 2018

Be willing to learn from your mistakes

Even someone as open to new experiences as Bourdain has days when he’d rather be on his own sofa, eating Americanized Chinese food. So on the rare occasion when he fell short on his job of going places and presenting them with an open mind and willing soul for adventure, he owned up to it and was willing to go back and try again.

Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer. pic.twitter.com/KgC3VIEPQr — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) May 23, 2016

Food always has context

It’s great that immigration means you can eat authentic Mexican dishes well beyond the Rio Grande. But it will never be the same as eating food where it came from — and just as importantly, with the people who live there. Bourdain never ate alone, inviting everyone from local families to share a dish’s meaning to political dissidents (and one memorable time, President Obama) to discuss their vision for their country. It’s fair to credit Bourdain with contributing to the rise in tourists seeking authentic experiences when they travel.

“Meals make the society, hold the fabric together in lots of ways that were charming and interesting and intoxicating to me,” he told BookPage in 2007. “The perfect meal, or the best meals, occur in a context that frequently has very little to do with the food itself.”

Here is Anthony Bourdain with a group of children in Gaza. Thank you for shining your light on the dark places. pic.twitter.com/225CETUQZd — Erin Cunningham (@erinmcunningham) June 8, 2018

Call out bad behavior

Bourdain often used his platform and brash personality to hold others accountable. He wrote about the toxic culture of restaurants almost two decades before the same issues started making headlines. He was a harsh critic of Henry Kissinger for the geopolitical mess he made of Cambodia. He went to politically sensitive places like Palestine. He asked uncomfortable questions and relentlessly supported his girlfriend Asia Argento for telling her own #MeToo account of abuse at the hands of Harvey Weinstein.

Anthony Bourdain had one of the only shows on tv that tried with all its might to teach Americans not to be scared of other people. — Allison F.🦉 (@ablington) June 8, 2018

Respect the hard work of immigrants

Bourdain made the world a friendlier place by breaking bread at tables all over the world. But before fame, Bourdain spent 20 years working as a chef and manager and knows who does the heavy lifting behind the scenes in America’s restaurants, and was a longtime advocate for immigrants' rights.

Back in 2015, when President Donald Trump’s threats to deport all 11 million undocumented immigrants in America were just beginning, Bourdain went on SiriusXM to say that Mexican and Central American workers were the “backbone” of the food industry that that “every restaurant in America would shut down” if Trump got his way.

Even when it could cost him personal prestige, he spoke out. The food world’s Oscars the James Beard Awards declared itself “the ultimate melting pot” in 2011. In response, Bourdain wrote, “Maybe when they make para-legal advice for Mexican cooks a priority — or take a loud, persistent stand on the people doing so much of the actual cooking in this country, I’ll change my views. Till then? Screw ‘em.”

RIP doubtful. Tony’s restless spirit will roam the earth in search of justice, truth and a great bowl of noodles. @Bourdain — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) June 8, 2018

Eat what you love

Foodies’ lives are so ruled by Michelin stars and Instagram trends that our own tastes are largely irrelevant. Bourdain was always reminding viewers to get over what you’re “supposed” to be eating and find the food that brings you joy. While his best friend was Eric Ripert, one of the world’s finest chefs of French cuisine, Bourdain was staunchly against snobbery. He found what was “marvelous” about Waffle House, even declaring it “better than the French Laundry.” He also took food seriously that didn’t get much respect: “French fries may not be a big deal to you, but they’re a very big deal to me.”