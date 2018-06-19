Cool off with a Dunkin Donuts Frozen Lemonade for free this Thursday

Summer isn’t quite here yet, but the weather’s heating up — and Dunkin is getting ready to cool things down. To celebrate the 2018 summer solstice, otherwise known as the first day of summer, the beloved coffee chain is offering a drink discount to help you chill out: a free Dunkin Donuts Frozen Lemonade.

It’s a great move on the part of the coffee giant: Lemonade has been the unofficial drink of the summer since your childhood, and freezing drinks just makes them more fun — frozen margaritas and frose, we’re looking at you. Don’t sweat it if you were a pink lemonade kid every summer of your childhood, either, because they’re releasing two flavors of the Dunkin Donuts frozen lemonade, regular and strawberry, the latter of which is perfect for you picky drinkers. And, yes, they’re both up for grabs on Thursday, June 21.

How to get a free Dunkin Donuts Frozen Lemonade

Mark your calendars now for the brand’s nationwide Dunkin Donuts Frozen Lemonade tasting event on Thursday, June 21. All you need to do is head down to a participating store between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to get a free Dunkin Donuts frozen lemonade taster of 3.5 ounces. You might want to get there earlier in the day, though, because this drink deal is only available while supplies last.

But Dunkin Donuts Frozen Lemonade isn’t the only fun frozen drink on the menu if citrus isn’t your thing. Earlier this year, the chain announced two out of this world COOLATTA flavors (pun intended). They also added three new ice cream-inspired coffee flavors to the menu that were voted on by fans: Pistachio, Butter Pecan and Cookie Dough. All three can be enjoyed as a Frozen Coffee, so you can have your slush and surge of caffeinated energy all in one drink. Those are also available for only a limited time, so it’s time to run to Dunkin so you can run on Dunkin.