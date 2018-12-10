How to get free Starbucks coffee for an entire month after the New Year

Free Starbucks seems like something out of a dream. But, the popular coffee and pastry chain is answering our prayers this holiday season.

While supplies last, Starbucks' Brewed Refill Tumbler is available for purchase in participating U.S. stores for $40. If you bring this limited-edition 16-ounce tumbler into a Starbucks location, you'll receive one Grande brewed hot coffee or hot tea free of charge.

Yes, we mean free Starbucks.

This promo lasts from January 1 through January 31, so you can start the New Year off the right way: full of caffeine and with a happy wallet.

The Starbucks tumbler is stainless steel and features a lined "grid overlay," per Delish. There's an "S" and star pattern that's quite chic. And, if you asked us, the tumbler is something we'd carry around long after this promo winds down (which is, of course, the point).

Plus, is purchasing a tumbler really that much of a caveat if it helps the environment? No.

Here's what it looks like:

Is this deal worth it?

As Delish explains, you'll get your money's worth if you take a trip to refill this tumbler at least two weeks out of the January 1 through January 31 period.

We did the math for New York residents. A Grande brewed coffee (Blonde Roast, Pike Place, etc.) costs $2.89 with tax. If you ordered this every day for a month, you'd spend $89.59. The reusable tumbler costs $40. Therefore, you'd ultimately save almost $50.

The free Starbucks promo was introduced during Black Friday and follows the reusable red cup holiday deal launched in early November.

A Starbucks spokesperson confirms this marks the eighth year the company is offering "refill tumblers" along with an entire month of free Starbucks.

Free Starbucks for January 2019: How it works

According to the Starbucks rep, all you have to do is buy the tumbler and present it to your local barista at a participating store once the New Year starts. (That's January 1, 2019.)

He or she will then give you a free Grande brewed hot coffee or hot tea of your choice. There's a limit of one purchase per day, and this Starbucks promo cannot be combined with other offers.

Also, adding customizations to your Grande drink may result in additional charges.

What are you waiting for? Go get that tumbler!