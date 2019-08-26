A Rumolution is coming

Rum has been one of my go-to drinks for years. In fact, the first time I got drunk, rum was heavily-involved, and the spirit has never done me wrong (except for one time.) A recent study done by Bloomberg.com shows that an increased interest in rum, a “rumolution” as they call it, could be coming.

There’s no name more synonymous with rum then Bacardi. I spoke with Marlo Gamora, a well-known NYC mixologist, as well as Bacardi Limited Brand ambassador for Santa Teresa 1796 rum all about the “Rumolution.”

"In the past decade, or so we’ve seen consumers become more interested in rum with character," Gamora told me. "Rum is now being purchased in a similar way to tequila, scotch, whiskey, and other premium spirits – people are paying attention to the diversity of flavor profile and quality of the product they are consuming, and buying the spirit for more than just the tropical-themed party they’re planning.”

Additionally, Gamora added, “…What the numbers indicate is that rum sippers are displaying the same patterns that’ve been seen in bourbon, tequila, and vodka drinkers – a shift toward desire for quality products for the top of their liquor shelves, to be enjoyed with friends and family on special occasions or everyday ones.”

If you are looking to broaden your rum palate like I am, Gamora suggests trying something a little more complex, like the Bacardi’s Santa Teresa 1796.

He told me that “…Santa Teresa 1796 are dryer, and more reminiscent of a scotch or a whiskey than your typical tropical rum. Its flavor profile contains notes of tobacco, leather & molasses, which means it pairs particularly well with dark chocolate or red meat at a meal.”

There are so many rums on the market, so I was curious as to what exactly makes Santa Teresa 1796 so unique, and such a must-try drink and the number one thing I learned was that the process to age this rum is totally different from other rums on the market. They use something called the Solera method, which basically means that the spirit has a mixture of variously aged rums.

If a Santa Teresa 1796 neat is a little much for you at first, don’t worry Gamora wants you to know that “It takes a little while to find out what your specific palate preferences are – and how you like your rum, sipped straight or mixed into a cocktail.”

If you prefer rum in cocktails (like I do), he suggests trying out a blended rum; like Banks. If you prefer something very clean, he suggests tasting Havana Club, and if you love robust flavor profiles like whiskey, try Santa Teresa 1796 or Bacardi Ocho.

With fall quickly approaching you can expect to see rum everywhere from folks sipping it straight to being mixed with coffee products, hot buttered rum and more according to Gamora.

It’s time to get sipping and join the Rumolution.