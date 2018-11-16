Wrap your gifts this year with sausage scented wrapping paper

Jimmy Dean wants to tantalize your sense of smell on Christmas morning with its sausage-scented gift-wrapping paper.

That’s right, the popular sausage brand is offering sausage-scented wrapping paper as part of its special Jimmy Dean recipe gift exchange program.

The company obviously wants you to use Jimmy Dean sausage as an ingredient for your Christmas recipe and is offering gifts including sausage-scented wrapping paper if you participate. You must cook one of the recipes featured on the website to partake in the Jimmy Dean recipe gift exchange program

To get in on the Jimmy Dean gift exchange program, all you need to do is cook a recipe featuring Jimmy Dean sausage and upload it to the website and claim your sausage-wrapping paper.

If you would prefer to receive other Jimmy Dean-themed presents for submitting your savory sausage recipe, the company also offers a Jimmy Dean glass sausage Christmas tree ornament, a holiday apron and a Jimmy Dean holiday album so you can listen to the sound of Jimmy Dean on your vintage record player.

Win a Jimmy Dean gold belt buckle

According to the Jimmy Dean website, after you you’ve cooked one the featured sausage recipes, snapped a photo and uploaded it to claim your sausage-scented wrapping paper or other prizes, one lucky person will win a replica of Jimmy Dean’s diamond-studded belt buckle. According to the website, the belt buckle is made of gold and diamonds and is worth $10,000.

Jimmy Dean sausage-scented wrapping paper not for you?

If the idea of sausage-scented wrapping paper makes your stomach turn, at the very least you could use it to wrap a gag gift for one of your vegetarian friends, family members or coworkers.

According to the official rules, the Jimmy Dean recipe gift exchange promotion ends on December 23, so you still have time to whip up your favorite Jimmy Dean recipe and claim your sausage-scented wrapping paper. Happy Holidays!