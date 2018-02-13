Treat yourself on Valentine’s Day with these epic meals for one

A certain holiday has arrived, one that is certain to make lonely hearts across the world lament their single status. Here's an idea: Don't fall for it. So what if you don’t have a hot date or dinner reservation or extravagant singles outing planned. Why not stay home and do something nice for yourself, by yourself? Here are a few epic and easy solo meal ideas that will make you feel like the king or queen of your own heart.

Cook yourself a steak

A juicy steak, seared just right, certainly has a way of marking an occasion. Make it medium rare: rough on the outside, still tender on the inside, just like you. This recipe from Bon Appetit shows you how to prepare the cut of your choice in a cast iron skillet on the stove top. Over medium heat, cook a well-seasoned steak in oil for 5 minutes on each side. Remove the meat and add butter, garlic, shallots, mustard, worcestershire and a sprig of thyme to the pan drippings for the perfect flavorful and no-fuss sauce. Enjoy with red wine and a side salad, or go the steak frites route and fire up some potatoes (seriously, a bag of frozen crinkle cut fries will do just fine).

Indulge in nachos

I don’t know about you, but nachos are in my top five for delicious comfort foods. They’re a crunchy, carb-filled indulgence that can go as fresh and healthy as you want, depending on the toppings you choose. Smitten Kitchen has a corn and black bean nacho recipe that hits the spot. Fill a baking sheet with tortilla chips topped with corn and poblanos (charred over a gas flame), black beans, monterey jack and cheddar cheese and bake at 400 degrees for about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and top with all kinds of goodies — sliced avocado, jalapenos, radishes, cilantro, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and all the hot sauce you can stand.

Boil a lobster feast for one

Just because you’re home and alone doesn’t mean you shouldn’t go all out. A lobster feast for one is the ultimate power move for the super single. (Vegetarians, you might want to stop reading now.) Feast your eyes on the crustacean of your dreams and then, well, kill him to your liking. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and then add your dude until he turns nicely rouged, about 8 minutes per pound. Then go to town on ‘im with melted butter. If you’re so inclined, enjoy with a side of boiled corn and mashed potatoes.

For dessert: Easy chocolate pudding

To satisfy your sweet tooth without the headache of baking (and all the damn dishes that follow), try this easy 20-minute chocolate pudding recipe from Serious Eats. Whisk cornstarch, cocoa powder, salt and sugar in a saucepan over medium heat, bringing to a low boil, until thickened. Remove from heat and stir in 4 oz melted dark chocolate and 2 tbs vanilla. That’s it. Dude, you’re winning.