Watch elementary school kids sign Happy Birthday to deaf custodian

After learning Happy Birthday in sign language, kindergarteners from Tennessee's Hickerson Elementary performed the song for a school custodian named James Anthony, or "Mr. James."

The man, who reportedly turned 60 on Tuesday, is deaf. However, the Coffee County School Board confirms that he's learned how to read lips.

"Mr. James teaches the kids sign language every now and then, teaches them good manners and how to treat other people," Hickerson Principal Jimmy Anderson told Fox 17 News.

The custodian has worked at the school for 15 years, according to the news outlet, and he's been with the Coffee County School system since 1991.

Led by their teachers and the school nurse, the kindergarteners performed Happy Birthday in sign language as a group. An unsuspecting Mr. James appeared to love their tribute.

Watch the touching scene play out below:

Our Kindergarten classes learned how to sign Happy Birthday for Mr. James' birthday today. He was so surprised! 💛🖤💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/OXQ3gDnpbh — Hickerson Elementary (@HickersonSchool) October 23, 2018

"Thank you Kindergarten students, teachers, and Nurse Angela for sharing this experience," Principal Anderson tweeted. "I know Mr. James had such a great day because of this."

"The best schools teach the kids to genuinely appreciate their building custodians," one Twitter user commented on the video shared by Hickerson Elementary. "The lesson sticks."

"You are giving me hope. Hope for our society, schools, pupils, education..." a second replied. "We need MORE people like you to help us define the future. Happy Birthday Mr. James!"

Another user, Lee Bouldin, wrote: "I haven't seen James since high school. He is an amazing person. So glad to see he is doing well."

Bouldin further tells Metro that Mr. James was the custodian at Coffee County high school, where he attended between 1998 and 2001.

"You will not meet a more humble, honest, hard working man," Bouldin says. "I have never seen him without a smile. He was at every basketball game cheering for the kids for as long as I can remember from my early childhood."

Bouldin says it was "a joy" to see that the custodian hasn't changed a bit.

Learn Happy Birthday in sign language

To learn sign language, you must have a lot of dedication and, more so, patience. But with practice, you can master it (these kindergarteners did).

Watch the step-by-step video below to learn Happy Birthday in sign language:

Mr. James reportedly said the kids' gesture "touched his heart." And we're so glad it did.

Now's your chance to make someone else's day a little brighter.