Not an episode of This Is Us: Instant Pot issues recall for product that overheats, melts

Jack’s tragic death on This Is Us might’ve turned you against your Crock-Pot for good, but the replacement product is proving to be problematic, too.

Instant Pot and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on the company’s Gem 65 8-in-1 multicooker, a “programmable cooking appliance, which includes the functions of roasting, baking, stewing, slow cooking, rice cooking, searing/sautéing, steaming and food warming” that work similarly to Crock-Pots.

The reason for the recall? A manufacturer defect can cause the multicooker to overheat and melt on the underside, posing a fire hazard, according to the official notice. There have been 107 reports of overheating from the product — five of which caused minor property damage.

Luckily, this recall has nothing to do with the Instant Pot, the company’s pressure cooker that’s created a cult-like following in the past couple of years.

And even more fortunate: No house fires or Jack Pearson-like heart attacks associated with the recall.

Instant Pot recall details

“We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are our primary concern, and we are working cooperatively with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission,” the company wrote in a post on the Instant Pot Community Facebook group. “We anticipate providing updated information and next steps regarding receiving a replacement Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker within the next few weeks.”

The affected models have a batch code of 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 or 1746 that are printed on the rating label on the underside of the product. You can get your money back for the recalled Instant Pot by returning it to the store of purchase. Get more information on the recall by contacting Instant Pot’s customer care line at 1-800-828-7280, extension 2.

And it might not be a bad idea to head over to Amazon afterward to outfit all of your small kitchen appliances with a This Is Us-inspired decal that reminds you to unplug your Crock-Pot — or your Instant Pot — before you go to bed each night.