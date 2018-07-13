How many people are playing Fortnite these days?

Fortnite is a free multiplayer survival game that has quickly become one of the most popular video games in the world, but just how many people play Fortnite?

Fortnite launched July 2017 and within the past year, the game has attracted an extraordinary amount of online players worldwide and has inspired a global community of fans that share Fortnite memes and viral dances inspired by the game.Both young and old gamers alike have gotten in on the Fortnite craze — and even some professional athletes and celebrities have shared their affinity for the addictive online survival game. All this attention is making many people ask the question: Why is Fortnite so popular?

What is Fortnite?

What started off as an online game has now become a global phenomenon. Fortnite is developed by Epic Games and comes in two varieties, Fortnite: Save the World, a shooter game that allows up to four players working together to fight off zombie enemies and defend fort-like structures they build, and Fortnite: Battle Royale, where up to 100 players can fight against each other to be the last person standing. Fortnite: Save the World is only available for Microsoft Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4,and Xbox One, while Fortnite: Battle Royale can be played on Nintendo Switch and iOS.

Fortnite will also be available for Android users sometime this year.

Fortnite: Battle Royale has become the most popular version of the game mainly because it is free and up to 100 players competing at once. Just from doing a quick YouTube search, there are thousands of gamers who share tutorials and live stream themselves playing the game. While the game is rated for players older than 12, there's a growing concern from parents about how to monitor their children who play the game online.

So, how many people play Fortnite?

In a blog post released in June, Epic Games said that Fortnite has grown to 125 million players across all platforms. Online video games magazine PCGameN.com reports that there are more than 40 million people log in to play Fortnite every month. Considering the game launched in July of last year and the popular battle royale version launched in September 2017, the number of people playing Fortnite is remarkable.