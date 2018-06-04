Instagram releases new stickers, features to celebrate Pride Month

There are new Instagram stickers and other fun features to use to celebrate Pride month and show your support for the LGBTQ community on Instagram throughout June.

The latest Instagram update will include a Pride rainbow version of Instagram’s "signature gradient" in different parts of the app. The Instagram update for Pride will also include a rainbow background for Type mode in Instagram Stories as well as rainbow hearts and hashtags and location stickers. While watching live video in Live mode you will see a different color of the Pride rainbow each time you tap the heart. You can also send a "shower" of Pride rainbow hearts if you simply hold down the heart and release it.

In addition to new Instagram stickers and rainbow hearts to celebrate Pride Month, Instagram worked with the GLAAD (formerly known as Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) to identify popular hashtags used within the LGBTQ community. Throughout June, you’ll notice some hashtags will be in a rainbow gradient. The idea behind this is to raise awareness and encourage users to explore photos and videos from people in the LGBTQ community.

Instagram Pride month video

According to Instagram, the social network is a “home for diverse youth activism and expression.” To show the impact of the LGBTQ community, Instagram took five young leaders from the community and surprised them with their role models and sat them down for a conversation to show how they inspire others.

How to celebrate Pride month with Instagram Stickers

Because Instagram has worked with GLAAD to identify popular hashtags used in the LGBTQ community, you will automatically see them in the Pride rainbow color in posts. Instagram encourages users to click and explore the hashtags to see others who support the community.

Instagram Stickers and Pride rainbow hearts

Whenever you create a new post in Instagram Stories, you will be able to make a rainbow background when you make a Type mode. There are also Pride rainbow colors for location stickers, hashtags and tags in Instagram Stories.

As of now, only Android users are able to use the Pride rainbow features with Instagram version 47. According to Instagram, the Pride features will "be available on iOS in the coming weeks."

While these may not seem like major Instagram app updates, the popular app wants its users to know they can feel safe celebrating Pride 2018 on Instagram and says it is “committed to fostering a safer, kinder and more inclusive community.”