Jay-Z and Beyonce inspire tour at Louvre museum

The Carters new video for Apes**t off the album Everything is Love has inspired a Louvre tour that lets you learn about all the pieces of art featured in the music video.

If you’ve watched the amazing visuals featured in The Carters video, you may have noticed the music video was shot at the Louvre museum in Paris, France — home of the world-famous Mona Lisa painting and other iconic artworks. The new Louvre tour will feature all the artwork from Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s visual masterpiece, directed by Ricky Saiz.

According to the Louvre website, the guided tour will allow patrons to "discover the iconic artworks" featured in Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s music video. The Jay-Z and Beyoncé Louvre tour is a 90-minute thematic trail that will feature a total of 17 paintings, sculptures and other artworks that were spotted in the music video, including Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa painting, the Ceiling of Galerie d’Apollon and Pietà, Rosso Fiorentino.

The Jay-Z and Beyoncé Louvre tour is part of the museum’s Visitor Trails series which provides visitors a unique way to discover the Louvre art collection because each thematic trial is based on a theme or artistic movement. The Jay-Z and Beyoncé Louvre tour is the museum’s latest installment to the series.

See the Carters new video in action during Louvre tour

According to the Louvre museum, the Jay-Z and Beyoncé thematic tour is only available on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Art featured in Jay-Z and Beyonce Louvre tour

If your summer vacation doesn’t include a trip to Paris and a visit to the world-famous Louvre and you want to discover and learn about the artworks featured in the video, the Louvre listed a detailed online guide of all 17 artworks that were in Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s music video.

While it may seem like the Louvre is giving Beyoncé and Jay-Z extra-special treatment by creating a tour based on their music video, it isn’t the first time the museum created a tour that was related to celebrities. In 2016, the museum featured a guided tour based on the artwork featured in will.i.am’s documentary titled will.i.am at the Louvre and his the music video for Mona Lisa Smile. The idea behind the themed tours is good marketing and promotion for the museum and provides a unique way to discover and learn about the Louvre’s vast collection in a way that connects you with your favorite artists.