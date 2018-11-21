Right on the heels of Black Friday is Small Business Saturday, which has quickly become a beloved American shopping holiday. On this day, Americans support small retailers mostly in their local neighborhoods as well as communities.

However, in keeping with the times, online shopping is one of the most preferred ways to holiday shop — i.e., places such as Amazon, Urban Outfitters, Target and others. However, you can still support small businesses and independent artisans while shopping online.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite “small” online shops to keep in mind on Nov. 24.

Where to shop online for Small Business Saturday

1. Crawford Creek Rustics

This is an Etsy shop with one-of-a-kind finds for your home and also holiday gifts. In a recent collaboration with blogger and TV personality Jillian Harris, they created the most delightful charcuterie board and serving tray. etsy.com/shop/CrawfordCreekRustics

2. Chappy Wrap

Giving a gift that is New England- or American-made is one special gift to receive. Enter the coastal blanket business Chappy Wrap, which is a mother-and-daughter-operated small business. Their goal is to “aim to spread comfort to everyone, everywhere with the best blankets in the world.” It’s true, their blankets are soft, large and come in a variety of prints that will match everyone’s style on your list. chappywrap.com

3. Handmade by Chris N Kris

Another Etsy shop that has a beautiful part in Jillian Harris’ Etsy holiday collaboration is Handmade by Chris N Kris. Looking to bestow someone with the handmade gift of comfort this season? Their knit chenille heart blanket (with pom-poms) is the purchase you are looking for. etsy.com/shop/HandmadeByChrisNKris

4. KJP

Who wants a toasty-coasty, coastal-inspired holiday? Kiel James Patrick, a.k.a. KJP, the jewelry and apparel lifestyle brand based out of Rhode Island, should be on your online shopping list. They have everything from handcrafted sailor rope bracelets to flannel wrap dresses for women and plaid flannels tops for men. Yes, this is another representation of proudly American-made products. kieljamespatrick.com

5. Portland Leather

Leather goods that are handmade in Oregon are what the Etsy shop Portland Leather is all about. Looking for something for him? The personalized groomsman gift Dopp kit (with customizable monogram) is what you’re seeking, then. etsy.com/shop/PortlandLeather