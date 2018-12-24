Is Starbucks open on New Years' Day?

I think we can all agree that 2018 was a mixed bag. At some points, you just had to sit back and laugh as every day seemed like a proverbial rake hitting you in the face with bad news. You stared blankly in wonder as the bad vibes washed over you like someone pouring a cooler full of ice-cold Gatorade after winning the “worst year ever” competition. It’s safe to say that we all deserve to go a little wild on New Years’ Eve as we send a fond farewell to 2018 and place a little-inflated hope onto 2019. While we will be kicking our celebrations up a notch in our excitement, our hangovers the next day will undoubtedly be a little more intense than usual. In order to enter 2019 on the right foot, we will probably need a caffeinated beverage or two, a breakfast sandwich, and even a cake bite on a lollipop stick to do the trick. But where can you find all of this close enough to your apartment so that you don’t feel every footstep pounding inside of your head the further you go? Is Starbucks open on New Year's’ Day?

Is Starbucks open on New Year's Day? Photo: Getty Images

Related Articles Is Starbucks open on Christmas?

Is Starbucks open on New Year's’ Day?

While many stores choose to set their Holiday hours across the board, Starbucks has chosen to take a much different approach. The powers that be at the Seattle based bean aficionados have a large amount of compassion for their employees and understand that everyone has different obligations over the Holidays. That is why they leave it up to the management at each location to decide when they will be open.

In a blanket release by the Starbucks Media Relations Team, they explained their decisions when asked if whether they will keep Starbucks open on New Years’ Day. “Store hours vary by location,” the statement read. Adding “and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.”

So, is Starbucks open on New Year’s Day? That all depends. But if you want to prepare ahead of time, make sure that you head over to the Starbucks Store Locator to find a Starbucks open on New Year's’ Day a stone’s throw from your apartment.