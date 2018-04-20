Shopping at Target? You don't even need to get out of your car

You'll definitely want to move closer to Target stores that offer this quick and easy service.

Target (aka "TarJay") announced on Tuesday they are expanding their Target Drive Up service launched in the Minneapolis-area last fall to 270 stores throughout the South and Southeast.

Our Drive Up service is the fastest way to get your Target Run done—and it's now available throughout the South and Southeast: https://t.co/rovXIZxiwp pic.twitter.com/PoCKKbkwmP — Target News (@TargetNews) April 17, 2018

"The Drive Up expansion is another great way we’re leveraging stores, supply chain and digital technologies to better serve guests, and making Target the easiest place to shop," reads a news release.

Where is the Target Drive Up service available?

Along with stores in Minneapolis that got this service as a pilot program in 2017, Target Drive Up, as of now, is being offered at select Targets in Florida, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and South Carolina. A Target spokesperson told Metro, "Item availability and Drive Up fulfillment is determined by the store location selected within the Target app."

According to Tech Crunch, you can use this service to buy groceries, clothes — anything else, really. The only items you can’t purchase are fresh and frozen food.

How to use the Target Drive Up service

Once filled, waiting for your order to be ready could take up to two hours, but Tech Crunch reports that some orders have been ready in as soon as 21 minutes. Here’s how to use the Target Drive Up service:

1) If you haven’t downloaded the Target app (available in the Apple Store or Google Play Store), go ahead and do that. If you already have the app, make sure it's the most recent version.

2) Shop!

3) Select "Drive Up" as your delivery method when choosing individual items or through your cart when checking out.

4) Fill out your car information (i.e. make and color).

*You’ll receive an email and a notification in the app when the order is ready for pickup.*

5) Once you receive a notification, select the "I’m On My Way" button.

6) Drive to Target!

7) Park in the designated "Drive Up" spots located near the store entrance and wait for an employee. Like so:

*A Target employee will bring you your goods in "Drive Up" bags, and he/she will scan a barcode on your Target app.*

8) Once the employee does their thing, sign for your goods (the payment doesn't go through until you do)!

#T0219 had a successful first Drive Up Order delivered! When we told the guest she was our first, she was SO EXCITED to be part of our history, and said she was going to tell everyone in her family. 💁🏻‍♀️ ❤️#MakeADifference #GuestCultureWin pic.twitter.com/cKQbKKQYLV — Taylar (@TMacFromTarget) April 17, 2018

East Coast residents — and anyone who doesn’t live in locations that offer Target Drive Up — the company says they plan on expanding this service to 1,000 stores across the country by the end of the year.

