The feminist font every woman needs to download right now

The Time’s Up and Me Too movements have solidified a platform for women to speak out about gender parity, gender equality and sexual harassment. With this stage comes even greater purpose to educate and unify people young and old, and millions have joined in — through petitions, protests, public demonstrations — to add their voices to the fire. Now, Women of Sex Tech and global advertising agency Young & Rubicam (Y&R) have created a statement-making feminist font that you’ll want to use for all your future posters, printouts and social posts: The Feminist Letters.

"Each letter is specifically designed with purpose," the website reads (see what I mean about purpose?!), "calling attention to issues like equal pay, reproductive rights, women’s health, women in politics, and campus assault laws."

For instance, "C" stands for "campus assault and safety laws," "H" is for "health insurance" and "V" is for "voting."

When you click on a letter, the site provides an example of a statement created with the feminist font and prompts you to tweet at your state representatives, crafting these messages based on whichever letter you’ve chosen. It also notes important facts to remember about that specific issue.

For "C," The Feminist Letter website notes, "1 in 5 women will be sexually assaulted in college. Just 2% of rapists will ever serve time in prison. College students do not have the support and protection they deserve." Then, it prompts New York users to tweet at Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D) the following message with the graphic pictured below: "Stand for Title IX and for victims of rape and assault on college campuses. #FeministLetters."

You can download The Feminist Letters to create messages such as "Speak Up For Women":

Or, "Support Breastfeeding Programs":

Or, this little ode to Beyoncé:

(Girls do, obviously.) Click here to download The Feminist Letters to your desktop.

According to Mashable, the typeface debuted on signs at the January 2017 Women’s March on Washington, right after President Trump’s inauguration.

"We’re in a critical moment for women’s rights, with movements like #TimesUp and #MeToo inspiring women everywhere to take action," Leslie Sims, Chief Creative Officer for Y&R North America, said in a statement. "The Feminist Letters gives activists a way to send a message in a font that really sends a message."