Get away to Florida’s Captiva Island

Captiva Island is a gateway to the Florida outdoors — biking, sailing, birding and water activities abound. A sliver of land nestled against the state’s southwest coast, Captiva Island has a slightly off-kilter and almost magical feel. You might discover a giant frog, a restaurant where it’s Christmas all year long or even a tiny starfish.

‘Tween Waters Inn Island Resort on Captiva Island boasts 13 picturesque acres, including an extensive stretch of sugary, white-sand beach — named “America’s Most Romantic Beach” by Travelocity.

The resort’s rooms are comfortable and cozy, and the amenities are abundant. But most visitors come to ‘Tween Waters for the miles of pristine beaches on its Gulf of Mexico side. Captiva Island has some of the best shelling beaches in the world. It’s common to see guests bent in the “Captiva Crouch” on the sand, searching for the perfect specimens for hours on end.

After the beach, there’s no better way to end the day than to watch the sun melt into the horizon while sailing aboard a 40-foot catamaran. Captiva Cruises, located at the North Pointe at the Yacht Harbour Marina, offers a variety of cruising excursions, including day trips to Cayo Costa State Park, dolphin-watching adventures through the Pine Island Estuary, and gorgeous sunset cruises on the Gulf of Mexico.