11 Ugly Hanukkah sweaters to buy right now

Want something different? This royal blue number from Target is just what your winter waredrobe needs. I mean, who doesn't want to walk down the street in velvet that tells the world how much you love Hanukkah? With gifts, dreidels and menorahs, it's an eye-catching alternative to an ugly sweater. It's not even ugly, to be honest. It's downright beautiful.

This piece, usually $78 from Lord & Taylor, is currently on sale for almost a third of the price! Adorned with blue Stars of David and an array of different prints, it screams “Happy Hanukkah” without getting too color-crazy.

It’s simple: Just take out the “J” and you’ve got a whole new phrase that every Jew can relate to. After all, the world, even if we don’t want to admit it, really does make us say “Oy” on the regular.

This is How We Jew It Sweater ; $36 to $38.

From the Wisconsin-based Etsy user MissAdventureApparel , this crew neck sweatshirt, an ode to Montell Jordan’s icon song, is absolutely magnificent. We don’t know about you, but we would never want to take it off (maybe wear it under our clothes like Clark Kent).

Hanukkah is the “Festival of Lights,” and this funky sweater from AllPosters will bring the party all eight nights. But why stop there? You can show your Jew-pride all year long if you truly want. We’re not stopping you.

Everyone knows this quote made popular by Home Alone 2 — and if you don’t, you’ve seriously been deprived in the film department. (Also, it’s a Christmas classic that even most Jews have encountered at least once on TV, so get with the program if you haven't seen it!) This sweater is a fun way to make a well-known holiday movie work in Hanukkah’s favor, and let's face it: we all have a schmuck or two in our lives.

Yes, Christmas décor sparkles and shines in all its gleaming glory, but there’s really nothing like watching a menorah’s candles burn out before your very eyes. (It’s lit.) Prices vary per size, but anything under an XX-Large comes out to under $27.

This cute design will make you want to sing “Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah” at the top of your lungs. It’s a holiday hit you should belt out (even if off-key) no matter how old you get — because we can’t let Hanukkah music fade. We just can’t.

My Latkes Bring All The Boys To The Yard Sweater ; $32.95 to $36.95.

This is one sweater that pays tribute to the early 2000s hit we all loved to play on repeat (or was that just me?). But instead of milkshakes, potato pancakes do the trick.

These classic Hanukkah coins may look like gold, but they’re actually chocolate treats you won’t want to give up for anything (but of course you knew that). Gold is good too, though, because as much as we love sweets, we love our cash like the best of them.

Who doesn’t love a game of Dreidel? This lovely knit is also a play on the ever-popular Flo Rida song “Right Round." And who knows, maybe you’ll get lucky, spin gimel on every turn and win all the money (or gelt if your family is like mine and bets with chocolate coins).

Whether it’s dressing in festive colors, getting cozy in our favorite winter pajamas with a cup of hot cocoa or throwing on those frighteningly fantastic ugly sweaters we hold so dear, it’s important to let the world know we’re down to embrace the impending New Year in style.

Ugly sweaters are by far the most beloved of holiday traditions. They’re atrocious but admittedly adorable. And it’s the one time of year we can get away with wearing the worst patterns in existence.

What it boils down to though, is this: it's just plain fun to look ridiculous! Ugly sweaters, as it turns out, make for the best family photos, and they'll be sure to get a lot of love on social media (because we have to Instagram or we else didn't actually wear them).

It can seem, though, with dorky Santa pullovers and colorful mistletoe prints, that it’s all about Christmas. But what about the Jews who celebrate Hanukkah way before December 25? (Can I get an “amen”?)

Don't worry my fellow Hanukkah Harry believers, we've got you covered.

This year, from December 12 to December 20, light the menorah the way you should always light it: Sporting a massive knit dreidel, a punny Hebrew phrase commonly used by your Jewish grandmother or that one-liner from your favorite Hanukkah song (because despite what people think, they do exist). That's right, we're talking ugly Hannukah sweaters.

Hanukkah — whichever of the four ways you spell it — is a time for celebration just like Christmas. So why not dress the part?

Click through the gallery above to see all the amazing ugly Hanukkah sweaters you can purchase for yourself (and the rest of the fam) without breaking bank.

With everything from shiny gelt to dreidels and more, these sweaters are where it's at this Hanukkah season. Some are funny. Some are absurd. All are fantastic — so get ready to get ugly.