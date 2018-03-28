What's open and closed on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday?

Some people go to church on Sunday, you run errands. It’s a schedule that works for you and your family, and if you’re really being honest, you love those colorful aisles more than you ever did the wooden ones in any church. But the one coming up is different, even you can’t deny it’s a big holiday. So, what's open on Easter Sunday, and how should you schedule your errands?

Unlike Good Friday, on which many if not most businesses remain open, Easter Sunday packs a powerful punch in the business world. It’s not only a Sunday, which means limited hours for some if they’re open at all, but also a holiday. We break down what you can confidently add to your to-do list for Easter Sunday and what you should leave off. We suggest using the saved time to enjoy some Reese’s or Cadbury Eggs.

So, what's open on Easter Sunday? How about banks?

If your bank is generally closed on Sundays, they’ll be closed on Easter Sunday as well. For larger banks, you can generally expect the bank office to be closed while ATMs remain open. For example, Wells Fargo was closed for Easter Sunday last year, although they have yet to update their holiday list past January 2018 you can expect the same this year. Either way, they suggest checking their ATM and location finder tool to look for exceptions if you really need to get some banking done on the holiday of the Easter bunny. TD Bank also recognizes the holiday, and will be closed on Easter Sunday.

But wait, are banks open Easter Monday?

We've covered what's open on Easter Sunday, but what about the Monday following Easter Sunday? You should expect to see major banks open on Monday like usual, since the day following Easter is not a bank holiday. That means the Federal Reserve bank, which supports financial institutions, will be operating as usual.

Is there mail delivery on Easter Monday or Sunday?

Many mail delivery services are closed on Sundays, so the holiday is a moot point. But mail delivery on Easter Monday is another story. Like Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday are not recognized by UPS, so they’ll be operating on their normal schedule on both days. FedEx, on the other hand, is closed for Easter Sunday and some of their services are even affected on the Saturday before. Check their holiday calendar for a breakdown of which services will be subject to change.

Since the USPS doesn’t operate on Sundays, you can expect the same as any other Sunday. But mail delivery will pick right back up as usual on Monday since it isn’t a federal holiday.

What about financial markets? Are they open on Easter Monday?

U.S. financial markets like the New York Stock Exchange are open the Monday following Easter. But if you have foreign investments, you might have to delay your business by a day. European financial markets will be closed in observance of Easter Monday.

Are stores open on Easter Sunday? Are restaurants open on Easter Sunday?

If your family is big into eating out on holidays, what's open on Easter Sunday? Well, maybe don’t plan on heading to Chick-fil-A for a post-Easter service chicken sandwich. The chicken chain is always closed on Sundays due to its religious roots, and Easter Sunday is certainly no exception. Other stores with religious affiliations are likely closed on all Sundays, including Hobby Lobby.

Other stores that close for the day include: Publix, Target, Dillards, Neiman Marcus, Officemax, Office Depot, Macy’s, Kohl’s, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Sam's Club, Costco, ALDI, Michaels, Pier 1 Imports, Burlington, Stonewall Kitchen, Sprint, Chipotle (check with your location), Arby’s (check with your nearest store) and Draper James.

Stores open on Easter

For the bulk of your potential errands, refer to this list of stores open on Easter. We rounded up most of the big stores you could possibly need, but if you plan on hitting smaller businesses, be sure to call ahead to check their holidays hours.

Home goods

The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Cost Plus World Market (open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sears and Bed, Bath & Beyond

Grocery and big box stores

Walmart (open unless the state dictates that stores close on Sundays), Kroger, Kmart, Trader Joe’s (closes early at 5 p.m.) and Whole Foods

Outdoor stores and sporting goods

Bass Pro Shops (special hours and events, so call ahead) and Cabela’s

Clothing and Makeup

Goodwill (select locations), Old Navy (locations in malls may have different hours) and Sephora

Drug Stores

CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens

Restaurants, fast food and coffee shops

Applebee’s, Bob Evans, Boston Market, Buffalo Wild Wings, Burger King, Carrabba’s, Denny’s, Dunkin Donuts, Golden Corral, Hooters, IHOP, LongHorn Steakhouse (hours vary by location), McDonald’s, Noodles & Company, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, Panera Bread, P.F. Chang’s, Red Lobster, Romano’s Macaroni Grill, Shake Shack, Starbucks (but varies by location), The Cheesecake Factory and White Castle.

Other

PetSmart (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Apple, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Godiva