Lyft launches grocery-access program in Brooklyn - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Lyft has partnered with GrowNYC and BMS Family Health and Wellness Centers in Brownsville, Brooklyn, to help make healthy food more accessible for all.

The program is called Grocery Access Program, and it was launched to combat food deserts, which are areas with a lack of healthy food resources such as full-service grocery stores and farmer’s markets.

The pilot program took place in Washington, D.C., and Atlanta earlier this year, and it has finally made its way up north. The program is part of Lyft’s City Works initiative, which was created with the idea to “achieve maximum positive impact in cities across North America.”

This program allows 200 eligible families, chosen by BMS, to take a $2.50 Lyft ride to and from their local marketplaces. Participating locations in Brooklyn include: Project EATS in Brownsville, GrowNYC Pitkin Youthmarket, GrowNYC Grand Army Plaza Greenmarket, East New York Farms, and Isabahlia Ladies of Elegance Farmers Market on Rockaway Avenue.

“This program gives us the opportunity to provide our clients with access to transportation they need in order to purchase fresh and healthy groceries for their families, which is an integral part of health care,” said Harvey Lawrence, president and CEO of BMS Family Health and Wellness Centers, in a statement.

He added, “Lyft is helping to continue our mission of providing access to the tools these families need to achieve total health and wellness.”

Marcel Van Ooyen, president and CEO of GrowNYC said, “The Grocery Access Program is a natural extension of our existing services and will help to reduce time, transportation barriers and the financial burden on the residents of Brownsville and beyond.”