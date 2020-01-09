Manager Cushing leaves Man City women to join NYCFC - Metro US

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Women's League Cup - Manchester United v Manchester City - Leigh Sports Village, Manchester, Britain - October 20, 2019 Manchester City manager Nick Cushing before the match Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington/File Photo

(Reuters) – Manchester City women’s manager Nick Cushing will leave his role to take up the post of assistant manager at men’s team New York City FC, the Women’s Super League club announced on Thursday.

Having led Manchester City women’s team since its reformation in 2014, Cushing has won six trophies, including two FA Cup triumphs and the 2016 WSL title.

The 35-year-old has decided to take on a new challenge in Major League Soccer alongside newly-appointed head coach Ronny Deila at New York City — another club in City Football Group’s portfolio.

“We’ve had an amazing six-and-a-half seasons and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with everybody – I will be extremely emotional to leave, but I’m very excited for my next role within the City Football Group,” Cushing said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/mcwfc/mcwfc-news/2020/january/nick-cushing-….

“Linking up with New York City and Ronny (Deila) is a brilliant opportunity and I’m really looking forward to working in the MLS.”

Cushing’s final game as Manchester City boss will be at home against WSL champions Arsenal on Feb. 2.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)