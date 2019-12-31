Metro New York's Rangers All-Decade Team - Metro US

For the New York Rangers, the 2010s will be remembered as a decade in which the ultimate goal was never truly reached.

The first seven years of the decade provided playoff appearances for a Rangers side that was often one of the strongest teams in the Eastern Conference.

It yielded just a single trip to the Stanley Cup Final, which was lost to the Los Angeles Kings back in 2014.

The foundation of those teams are all but gone now — the last man standing in the form of the old, wily veteran in netminder Henrik Lundqvist.

Once the best goaltender in the league, it’s all but certain that he won’t get his cup with the Blueshirts seeing as the organization is in the midst of a rebuild.

Now with the focus on piecing together a contender through its youth, the Rangers are looking ahead in hopes that the next few years can provide just as many chances at a Cup.

But first, we took a look back at the decade that was and put together the Rangers’ All-Decade Team.

Here is what we came up with:

Rangers All-Decade Team

First Line

C- Derek Stepan (2010-2017)

128 G, 232 A, 380 PTS

LW- Rick Nash (2012-2017)

145 G, 107 A, 252 PTS

RW- Mats Zuccarello (2011-2019)

113 G, 239 A, 352 PTS

Second Line

C- Derick Brassard (2013-2016)

69 G, 105 A, 174 PTS

LW- Chris Kreider (2013- PRESENT)

144 G,151 A, 295 PTS

RW- Marian Gaborik (2010-2013)

72 G, 71 A, 143 PTS

Third Line

C- Mika Zibanejad (2016-PRESENT)

86 G, 102 A, 188 PTS

LW- Carl Hagelin (2011-2015)

58 G, 72 A, 130 PTS

RW- Ryan Callahan (2010-2014)

79 G, 79 A, 158 PTS

Fourth Line

C- Brad Richards (2011-2014)

56 G, 95 A, 151 PTS

LW- Jesper Fast (2013-PRESENT)

49 G, 83 A, 132 PTS

RW- Martin St. Louis (2014-2015)

22 G, 38 A, 60 PTS

Defensemen

Ryan McDonagh (2010-2018)

238 PTS, +141

Dan Girardi (2010-2017)

150 PTS, +63

Marc Staal (2010-PRESENT)

129 PTS, +36

Anton Stralman (2011-2014)

38 PTS, +32

Kevin Klein (2014-2017)

72 PTS, +49

Brady Skjei (2015-PRESENT)

105 PTS, -17

Goalie

Henrik Lundqvist (2010-PRESENT)

281-196-52, .919 SV%, 2.49 GAA