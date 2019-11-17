Mets MLB rumors: Noah Syndergaard staying, No. 5 starter needed - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The trade chatter involving Noah Syndergaard has come to a screeching halt thanks to Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen’s concise declaration earlier this week.

“We have made it very clear that we’re not going to engage on Noah,” Van Wagenen said. “We have received inquiries, but we have been proactive in letting people know that what I said publicly back earlier this summer, and again in October, that he’s going to be with us going forward.”

Syndergaard had been the subject of trade talks dating back to the 2018 season when rumors of him being pursued by the Yankees sent the rumor mill into a frenzy — a frenzy that lasted for the better part of 18 months.

The 27-year-old fireballer was believed to be a major chip in a potential three-team trade last offseason that would have sent him to the Bronx while the Mets got catcher JT Realmuto (now on the Phillies) and the Miami Marlins picked up Miguel Andujar and Gary Sanchez from the Yankees.

Trade talks persisted into 2019 and heated up once again around the trade deadline when the San Diego Padres were linked to Syndergaard

Per multiple reports, however, the Padres did not offer enough to coax Van Wagenen and the Mets into making a deal.

Even toward the end of an encouraging — yet disappointing, postseason-less — 2019, there were rumblings that the Mets starting rotation would see some major changes.

That included the possibility of dealing Syndergaard.

But Van Wagenen’s statement made it clear that the Mets are heading toward 2020 with an impressive four-man rotation of Jacob deGrom, Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz.

Zack Wheeler looks to be headed elsewhere after turning down his qualifying offer from the Mets. He will test free agency where he is considered one of the top arms on the market.

His impending departure means the Mets will need to add a fifth starter to the mix — along with the rest of an offseason checklist that includes a natural center fielder and much-needed bullpen help.

It is unclear at this time whether or not the Mets will experiment moving Seth Lugo or Robert Gsellman back into the starting rotation. Lugo had a breakout year in the bullpen but is dealing with a partially torn UCL while Gsellman has struggled in both roles while in New York.

Walker Lockett, Chris Flexen, and Corey Oswalt also did little to suggest that they could take over the No. 5 role.

Given the Mets’ track record, a high-end pitcher on the free-agent market is out of the question. Especially considering the organization has the two-time defending Cy Young Award winner in deGrom while expecting big things from Syndergaard and Stroman in 2020.

That would take the pipe dreams of Gerrit Cole, Madison Bumgarner, or Stephen Strasburg out of the mix.

More realistic options would include veteran arms such as Tanner Roark, Julio Teheran, or Brett Anderson amongst many others.