NBA and William Hill strike sports betting deal - Metro US

(Reuters) – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and William Hill Plc announced on Wednesday an agreement that will make the bookmaker an official sports betting partner of the league in the United States.

As part of the partnership, the London-based bookmaker will be allowed to use the league’s official game data and logos across its sports betting products, the NBA and William Hill said in a joint release.

Financial terms of the partnership, which is the NBA’s fourth authorized sports betting operator deal in the United States, were not disclosed.

“William Hill is a globally respected brand that has set an early standard for sports betting in the U.S. market,” Scott Kaufman-Ross, head of fantasy and gaming for the NBA, said in a statement.

“We are delighted to partner with William Hill as they grow their business throughout the U.S. and are excited to work together to provide a world-class experience to our fans.”

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond)