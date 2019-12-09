NBA Trade Rumors Robert Covington Sixers Lakers Rockets chatter - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Minnesota Timberwolves are once again on the outside looking in on a playoff berth as they own a mediocre 10-12 record and have lost four straight. Here is info on NBA Trade Rumors Robert Covington Sixers Lakers Rockets as the deadline nears.

If things continue to spiral downward for the T’Wolves, look for Gersson Rosas to make a bold move ahead of the trade deadline.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Kevin O’Connor discussed last week the potential for a Timberwolves trade and Robert Covington’s name was immediately brought up.

“Covington has been really good this year and when I think about trade pieces, that is somebody that could be dealt,” Simmons said regarding NBA Trade Rumors Robert Covington Sixers Lakers Rockets. “You saw Jerami Grant went for a first round pick before the season and he’s a better version of that.

I’m interested to see, if they blow it up (in Minnesota) and what they do because (Covington) is a guy that other teams would really covet.”

The Lakers are a team that would absolutely crave a player like Covington as they need help on the wing defensively. In other words, Covington is basically what Danny Green used to be on that end of the floor.

The Sixers are another team that will be active in the trade market, but it looks more likely that they will target a player like Jordan Clarkson over Covington. In fact, SI.com’s Sam Amica wrote last week that Elton Brand is taking a serious look at making a run at the Cavaliers’ guard.

The Rockets are another elite team that will be active in the trade market this winter, as Shams Charania of The Athletic reported this week that Houston is “willing to give up more future assets for roster help right now, league sources say. Houston will most likely target wing players on the market.”

Covington can guard any player on the floor, and will be a hot commodity when and if he is up for grabs. Above was information regarding NBA Trade Rumors Robert Covington Sixers Lakers Rockets.