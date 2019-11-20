New York State's second vaping death - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A male from Manhattan in his 30’s died due to a vaping-related illness.

The department of health confirmed that this is the second death due to vaping-associated illness in New York State. The first New York victim was a 17-year-old male from the Bronx, who died from a vaping-related illness on Oct. 4.

It was reported that the 30-year-old male had a history of using vaping and e-cigarette items. According to Gov. Cuomo, the Department of Health (DOH) investigated the death, and it was determined to be vaping related.

The DOH is still investigating the cause of these illnesses.

Governor Cuomo echoed a warning from the DOH saying, “…if you don’t know what you’re smoking, don’t smoke it.”

Additionally, Cuomo added, “We are taking every step possible to combat this crisis on the state level, but the federal government needs to take action now. President Trump has already backed down from his vow to ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes — despite widespread evidence that these flavors are used to target our teens and young adults — and put the interests of the vaping industry over the lives of Americans. This is Big Tobacco all over again.”

Cuomo continued, stating that, “Make no mistake: this is a public health crisis, and until our ‘leaders’ in Washington do something to stop it, more lives will be lost.”