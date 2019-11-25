New York Waterway ferries pulled out of operation causing massive commuter delays - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Nearly two dozen ferries operated by the New York Waterway were taken out of service Monday morning due to safety issues.

The U.S. Coast Guard ordered the suspension of 23 ferries due to concerns over fire and emergency system safety, ABC reported. The NY Waterway ferries bring commuters across the Hudson River, and operates out of four piers in Manhattan.

“We do pride ourselves on safety,” Jennifer Schuck, of NY Waterway, told ABC after news broke of the ferry suspension. “We have interior protocol that may have not been followed properly, so we are going to be looking into that as well. So believe me, this will never happen again.”

The Coast Guard reportedly continued inspection of the ferries throughout the day Monday. Some of the ferries resumed service, while others remained offline.

The NY Waterway released a statement saying, “NY Waterway apologizes to our loyal customers for any inconvenience and will correct this issue quickly. We expect to restore full service Tuesday. All ferry customers will be served. Most customers will experience no delays.”

The New York Waterway shared an amended schedule that went into effect Monday morning.

Routes operating on a modified schedule Tuesday:

Liberty Harbor to Pier 11 – will run every 30 minutes instead of 15 minutes.

Paulus Hook & Harborside to Midtown – will run every 30 minutes instead of 15 minutes.