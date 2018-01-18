Amazon reveals list of 20 cities that could be new home of headquarters

Amazon has just released a shortlist of 20 cities that could be the potential home of its next headquarters, Amazon HQ2.

Major cities including New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta have all made the cut and have become finalists for Amazon’s new and second home base.

“Today we are announcing the communities that will proceed to the next step in the HQ2 process. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” the company said in a tweet Thursday morning, along with a map of all the cities they are considering.

The company narrowed down the list of 238 candidates using criteria listed on their request for proposal document. According to the document, Amazon HQ2 needs to be in an area that has more than one million people, a stable and business-friendly environment, the potential to grow strong technical talent, and a location with communities that are able to come up with creative locations and real estate options for Amazon HQ2. The full Amazon HQ2 RFP document can be found on the company’s website.

According to Amazon, HQ2 will be a “full equal” to Amazon’s first headquarters located in Seattle, Washington. Amazon expects to invest over $5 billion in constructing the new facility and said they will create as many 50,000 high-paying jobs to the city it chooses to build its headquarters.

Amazon HQ2 finalists

— Atlanta, Georgia

— Austin, Texas

— Boston, Massachusetts

— Chicago, Illinois

— Columbus, Ohio

— Dallas, Texas

— Denver, Colorado

— Indianapolis, Indiana

— Los Angeles, California

— Miami, Florida

— Montgomery County, Maryland

— Nashville, Tennessee

— Newark, New Jersey

— New York, New York

— Northern Virginia

— Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

— Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

— Raleigh, North Carolina

— Toronto, Ontario

— Washington, DC

The company said they have plans to work with each of the candidates in the coming months. According to Amazon, the company has plans to “dive deeper” into each proposal to determine which location can work best for Amazon HQ2 and the community it plans to make its next home.

Credit: Amazon