Donald Trump Jr. might have the worst ideas for Valentine's Day gifts

Trump Jr. shares some gift ideas for that special person in your life.

Donald Trump Jr. has some Valentine’s Day gift ideas for anyone trying to get their sweetie something on February 14.

The president’s eldest son took it upon himself to offer gift ideas for Valentine’s Day by sharing a link to the Trump Store.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a photo of a teddy bear wearing a Trump robe while sitting on top of a model airplane. The plane also has the Trump name emblazoned on its side.

“When roses just won't cut it...,” he wrote in a tweet posted Wednesday with a link to TrumpStore.com.

On the Trump Store special Valentine’s Day section, you’ll find such items as a Trump wine glass, slippers, a red “Double Trouble” pullover sweater, and a “Signature” duffle bag.

The pullover sweatshirt will run you $150. It does come in double and triple XL, though.

Twitter reacts to Donald Trump Jr. Valentine’s Day gifts

Within seconds of posting his Valentine’s Day gift ideas, people quickly roasted him for it.

This is what happens when parents fail to love their kids. #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/kg50MsPqZt — SeriouslyUS? (@USseriously) February 7, 2018

If this bear was real, you would shoot it and give it as a trophy to your wife for Valentine’s Day. But, since he is stuffed, you just want the profit for your defense fund. — Tracie (@traciemac_Bmore) February 8, 2018

I see your Bear in a Bathrobe Straddling an Airplane and raise you a Bunny in a Sequined Vest Holding a Can of Enchilada Sauce #WhenRosesJustDontCutIt #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/XCPJFaM5eo — Jenn Hoppe (@beanthere) February 8, 2018

One Twitter simply used emojis to express his feelings.

Twitter is relentless No thanks...I am gonna take my wife to your casino, Can you remind me of the address again? 123 Bankrupt Blvd? pic.twitter.com/IYDVOzOKIS — Smith&Co ⚖ ™ (@Justica4all) February 7, 2018 More money for your grifting family? No thanks. — I'll ride with you📎 (@mrshellwinger) February 8, 2018

I can’t think of anything I would rather NOT have...stop using the WH to sell your crap. — Catlady628 (@Catlady628) February 8, 2018

Trying to earn money for your legal fees instead of using campaign funds. #SubpoenaTrump — Deborah Curry (@debcur67) February 8, 2018

As for the photo Donald Trump Jr. used in the advertisement for Trump Store gift ideas, there’s nothing that screams Valentine's Day more than a teddy bear straddling a 757 toy aircraft.