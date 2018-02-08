Home
 
Donald Trump Jr. might have the worst ideas for Valentine's Day gifts

Trump Jr. shares some gift ideas for that special person in your life.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : February 08, 2018 | Updated : February 08, 2018
Valentine's Day gift ideas, courtesy of Donald Trump Jr. Credit: Donald Trump Jr./Twitter

Donald Trump Jr. has some Valentine’s Day gift ideas for anyone trying to get their sweetie something on February 14.

The president’s eldest son took it upon himself to offer gift ideas for Valentine’s Day by sharing a link to the Trump Store.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a photo of a teddy bear wearing a Trump robe while sitting on top of a model airplane. The plane also has the Trump name emblazoned on its side.

“When roses just won't cut it...,” he wrote in a tweet posted Wednesday with a link to TrumpStore.com.

 

On the Trump Store special Valentine’s Day section, you’ll find such items as a Trump wine glass, slippers, a red “Double Trouble” pullover sweater, and a “Signature” duffle bag.

Donald Trump Jr. Valentines Day section on Trump store.

The pullover sweatshirt will run you $150. It does come in double and triple XL, though. 

Twitter reacts to Donald Trump Jr. Valentine’s Day gifts

Within seconds of posting his Valentine’s Day gift ideas, people quickly roasted him for it.

One Twitter simply used emojis to express his feelings.

As for the photo Donald Trump Jr. used in the advertisement for Trump Store gift ideas, there’s nothing that screams Valentine's Day more than a teddy bear straddling a 757 toy aircraft.

 
