How to get free pints of Breyers ice cream for you and a friend

Your best friend has been there through everything, the good and the bad. Come to think of it, you’ve marked both types with ice cream: movie nights, breakups, summer days that are just perfect weather for an ice cream cone. Now Breyers is helping you celebrate Best Friends Day with an ode to all those times shared over spoons and a pint by giving away free ice cream for you and your bestie.

So how do you get in on this sugary deal and surprise your ride or die with something as sweet as they are? We break it all down for you, but go ahead and mark your calendars now since it’s all going down tomorrow, Friday, June 8 or Best Friends Day.

What kind is the free ice cream?

You know you were wondering. First of all, we’re talking free ice cream that comes in pints here, not small scoops or cones. Breyers knows how to celebrate. The free ice cream that they’re giving away to help you and your bestie toast your friendship is pints of the brand’s popular low-cal, high protein Cookies & Cream Breyers Delights. And since it’s low-cal, high-protein, there’s no need to split a pint between the two of you.

In case you haven’t heard about the Breyers delights line yet, here’s the quick and delicious run down: This pint specifically is classic cookies and cream with the silky vanilla base and crunchy cookie pieces you expect, but the whole thing — again, the entire pint — clocks in at just 330 calories with a bonus of 20 grams of protein to slow down that insulin spike. You can check out the entire Breyers Delights line here, which ranges from 260 to 330 calories per pint.

How do I get free ice cream for me and my BFF?

First of all, the free ice cream is happening only in New York, Chicago, Philly and San Francisco — but that doesn’t mean you can’t cash in if you don’t live in one of those areas. Keep reading for more details, but there’s something sweet for you, too.

Starting at 12 p.m. EST on Friday, June 8, Breyers will be delivering 2 pints of low-cal Cookies and Cream Delights to you and your BFF. All you have to do is tweet #BreyersBFF and two emojis (two-hearts emoji + ice cream emoji) and Breyers will reach out to you with further instructions on delivery logistics. But get those Twitter fingers working fast, people, because the offer is only good while supplies last.

What if you don’t live in any of these cities? It’s still worth taking to Twitter. Use the same hashtag and emojis mentioned above and you’ll get a coupon for $2.50 off any Breyers Delights pint. So if you were eyeing the Mint Chip, Butter Pecan or Raspberry Fudge, this is the perfect way to get your ideal dessert at a discount.

But wait, this is worth knowing before you get free ice cream

We asked Breyers and they were very clear: If you tweet before 12 p.m. EST and try to game the system, your tweet will not be counted. So go ahead and draft your post, but don’t hit send until the clock strikes noon.

Oh yeah, and if you and your bestie both want in, that’s not against the rules. If you both tweet in time (remember, it’s while supplies last), you’ll end up with four pints. Enough for two separate celebrations or one seriously sweet Best Friends Day movie night.