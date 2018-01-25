Ivanka Trump removed female advocacy from her Twitter bio

And some think it's a shot at women.

Ivanka Trump is under fire for getting rid of a line in her Twitter bio that previously deemed her a female advocate.

According to Huffington Post, Ivanka’s old bio, in full, read, "Wife, mother, sister, daughter. Entrepreneur & advocate for the education and empowerment of women & girls. This is my personal page. Views expressed are my own."

As of Monday, in place of the bit about her commitments to empower women, was the following: "Advisor to POTUS on job creation + economic empowerment, workforce development & entrepreneurship."

Some took to Twitter to call out that the change happened directly after the Women’s March.

As the #womensmarch2018 weekend comes to a close, please note @IvankaTrump has recently changed her @Twitter bio - IT NO LONGER INCLUDES “Entrepreneur + passionate advocate for the education and empowerment of women and girls.” — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) January 22, 2018

Perhaps she’s angry with all those empowered women denouncing her father through their March. She cant be contributing to empowerment of those kind of women. https://t.co/iGFu1OKwPD — Josephine Miller (@attyjsmiller) January 23, 2018

"I guess she finally got honest with herself," one Twitter user wrote, while another commented, "took her long enough."

Took her long enough — Cyndi Hayes (@cyndilhayes) January 22, 2018

"Maybe she finally understands she doesn’t have any credibility as an advocate for women and girls," another tweeted.

Maybe she finally understands she doesn’t have any credibility as an advocate for women and girls. — Olivia Howard (@HowardOlivia1) January 22, 2018

Others weren't sure this bio change was a problem. One woman came to her defense, tweeting, "She can put anything in her bio she wants. She could say she liked chocolate and people will beat her like a drum. That is the problem with our country..."

She can put anything in her bio she wants. She could say she liked chocolate and people will beat her like a drum. That is the problem with our country... people judging other people and expressing their opinion. Never had this until social media was created. Let it go ! — Beverly Morse (@BeverlyMorse20) January 24, 2018

Ivanka Trump HQ’s official Twitter bio still reads, "Inspiring and empowering women to create the lives they want to live."

#TBT

Ivanka also took some heat after the Golden Globes when she tweeted in support of Oprah Winfrey’s inspiring speech and the TIME’S UP movement.

Many pointed out that her father has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women. Actress Alyssa Milano responded to Ivanka’s tweet, "Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father’s accusers."

Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father's accusers.https://t.co/A8HCVa715v — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2018

Faux feminism?

On the entrepreneur’s website, it states, "At Ivanka Trump, we're committed to helping women create the lives they want to lead." Some people, though, have called her out for promoting "faux feminism."

Comedian and writer Michelle Wolf said on an episode of Trevor Noah’s "The Daily Show" that though Ivanka has advocated for better maternity leave policies in the past, she’s been silent on many other women’s issues such as healthcare, reproductive rights and domestic abuse.

Feminist and activist Gloria Steinem similarly told Refinery29 last year, "I have not seen [Ivanka] standing up and saying women should have a right to control their own bodies and decide when and whether to have children," adding, "Nobody on Earth thinks she's a feminist, are you kidding me?"

Wolf said on "The Daily Show" that Ivanka’s brand of feminism, or "the Lululemon model," is designed with one type of woman in mind: "rich white women."

"Before you put too much hope in Ivanka, remember, she promotes a brand of feminism that makes her rich by exploiting the very people she’s claiming to help," Wolf concluded. "That’s not being a feminist, that’s being a Trump."

In May, six Democratic congresswomen who were "disappointed" in Ivanka’s silence on women’s health issues they argue would have been exacerbated by the American Health Care Act (AHCA), invited Ivanka to meet with them.

The letter invitation stated that "AHCA is a disastrous bill for women and their families, threatening access to pregnancy care, maternal and newborn services, breast cancer screenings, and contraception" and urged Ivanka to accept the invite "to discuss the important role contraception plays in ensuring the success of America's women and families."

This was before the scheduled Senate vote on the Obamacare repeal bill, called Graham-Cassidy, was ultimately canceled in September.

Congresswoman Suzan DelBene told Elite Daily that Ivanka had yet to respond as of June — and there’s no sign that Ivanka took them up on the offer.

At November’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India, Ivanka called on attendees to "find new ways to lift barriers in our society so that women are free to innovate, empowered to succeed and able to leave our children a brighter future."

"Only when women are empowered to thrive," she went on to say, "will our families, our economies, our societies reach their full potential."